Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 15

The Super 25 Computer Girls Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- St. John’s (Washington D.C.), 3
- Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.), 8
- St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 14
- Manasquan (N.J.), 16
- Baldwin (N.Y.), 17
- Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.), 22
- Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 23
- St. John Vianney (Holmdel, N.J.), 32
- Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), 38
- St. Rose (Belmar, N.J.), 39
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 4
- Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 5
- Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 7
- Princess Anne (Virginia Beach), 11
- Southeast Raleigh (N.C.), 15
- Westlake (Atlanta), 21
- Westridge Academy (Kernersville, N.C.), 26
- Winter Haven (Fla.), 29
- Holy Innocents (Atlanta), 33
- Northwest Guilford (Greensboro, N.C.), 35
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Duncanville (Texas), 10
- Plano (Texas), 19
- Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 20
- Amarillo (Texas), 27
- Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), 42
- Putnam City West (Okla.), 59
- Post Falls (Id.), 66
- Conway (Ark.), 68
- Lone Star (Frisco, Texas), 76
- Eagle (Id.), 77
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), 1
- Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.), 2
- St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), 6
- Centennial (Las Vegas), 9
- Pinewood (Los Altos Hills, Calif.), 12
- Windward (Los Angeles), 13
- Southridge (Beaverton, Ore.), 30
- Harvard Westlake (North Hollywood, Calif.), 31
- Moses Lake (Wash.), 34
- Dimond (Anchorage, Ak.), 43
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- Strafford (Mo.), 18
- Mason (Ohio), 24
- Mercer County (Ky.), 25
- Lakota West (Ohio), 28
- Carmel (Ind.), 40
- Edwardsville (Ill.), 47
- Maine West (Des Plaines, Ill.), 49
- Richwoods (Peoria, Ill.), 52
- Northwestern (Kokomo, Ind.), 53
- Marion (Iowa), 55