Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 6

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

St. John’s (Washington D.C.), 2 Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.), 9 Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.), 11 Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 23 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 31 Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 34 Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), 36 McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.), 38 Roland Park Country (Baltimore), 40 Rock Creek Christian (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 42

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 3 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 5 Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 8 Hoover (Ala.), 13 Westridge Academy (Kernersville, N.C.), 14 Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 18 Princess Anne (Virginia Beach), 19 Southeast Raleigh (N.C.), 20 Winter Haven (Fla.), 24 Collins Hill (Ga.), 29

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Duncanville (Texas), 4 Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 12 DeSoto (Texas), 45 Amarillo (Texas), 51 Plano (Texas), 52 Canyon (Texas), 55 Eagle (Id.), 56 Conway (Ark.), 58 North Little Rock (Ark.), 62 Allen (Texas), 67

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), 1 Centennial (Las Vegas), 6 Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.), 7 St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), 10 Pinewood (Los Altos Hills, Calif.), 25 Southridge (Beaverton, Ore.), 26 Dimond (Anchorage, Ak.), 39 Windward (Los Angeles), 41 Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.), 53 Harvard Westlake (North Hollywood, Calif.), 57

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.