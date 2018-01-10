Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 6

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- St. John’s (Washington D.C.), 2
- Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.), 9
- Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.), 11
- Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 23
- St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 31
- Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 34
- Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), 36
- McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.), 38
- Roland Park Country (Baltimore), 40
- Rock Creek Christian (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 42
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 3
- Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 5
- Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 8
- Hoover (Ala.), 13
- Westridge Academy (Kernersville, N.C.), 14
- Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 18
- Princess Anne (Virginia Beach), 19
- Southeast Raleigh (N.C.), 20
- Winter Haven (Fla.), 24
- Collins Hill (Ga.), 29
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Duncanville (Texas), 4
- Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 12
- DeSoto (Texas), 45
- Amarillo (Texas), 51
- Plano (Texas), 52
- Canyon (Texas), 55
- Eagle (Id.), 56
- Conway (Ark.), 58
- North Little Rock (Ark.), 62
- Allen (Texas), 67
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), 1
- Centennial (Las Vegas), 6
- Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.), 7
- St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), 10
- Pinewood (Los Altos Hills, Calif.), 25
- Southridge (Beaverton, Ore.), 26
- Dimond (Anchorage, Ak.), 39
- Windward (Los Angeles), 41
- Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.), 53
- Harvard Westlake (North Hollywood, Calif.), 57
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- Carmel (Ind.), 15
- Mercer County (Ky.), 16
- Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), 17
- Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati), 21
- Newark (Ohio), 22
- Iowa City, 27
- Strafford (Mo.), 28
- Eastview (Apple Valley, Minn.), 30
- Campbell County (Ky.), 32
- Edwardsville (Ill.), 35