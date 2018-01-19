Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 7

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.
MORE: Computer rankings searchable by state
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- St. John’s (Washington D.C.), 2
- Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.), 9
- Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.), 11
- McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.), 25
- Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), 28
- Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 30
- Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 31
- St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 33
- St. John Vianney (Holmdel, N.J.), 39
- Manasquan (N.J.), 44
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 3
- Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 5
- Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 7
- Westridge Academy (Kernersville, N.C.), 13
- Southeast Raleigh (N.C.), 15
- Princess Anne (Virginia Beach), 17
- Holy Innocents (Atlanta), 18
- Winter Haven (Fla.), 21
- Collins Hill (Ga.), 22
- Hoover (Ala.), 24
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Duncanville (Texas), 4
- Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 12
- DeSoto (Texas), 42
- Amarillo (Texas), 45
- Conway (Ark.), 51
- Canyon (Texas), 52
- Putnam City West (Okla.), 54
- Eagle (Id.), 62
- Allen (Texas), 68
- McKinney (Texas), 72
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), 1
- Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.), 6
- St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), 8
- Centennial (Las Vegas), 10
- Pinewood (Los Altos Hills, Calif.), 19
- Southridge (Beaverton, Ore.), 27
- Dimond (Anchorage, Ak.), 35
- Windward (Los Angeles), 40
- Harvard Westlake (North Hollywood, Calif.), 49
- Moses Lake (Wash.), 55
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- Mercer County (Ky.), 14
- Carmel (Ind.), 16
- Iowa City, 20
- Newark (Ohio), 23
- Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati), 26
- Campbell County (Ky.), 32
- Strafford (Mo.), 34
- Edwardsville (Ill.), 36
- Lakota West (Ohio), 38
- Eastview (Apple Valley, Minn.), 41