Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 8

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

MORE: Computer rankings searchable by state

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

St. John’s (Washington D.C.), 2 Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.), 9 Baldwin (N.Y.), 17 Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 26 Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.), 28 Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), 30 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 33 St. John Vianney (Holmdel, N.J.), 34 McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.), 37 Manasquan (N.J.), 46

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 3 Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 5 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 7 Westridge Academy (Kernersville, N.C.), 12 Princess Anne (Virginia Beach), 14 Southeast Raleigh (N.C.), 15 Winter Haven (Fla.), 21 Holy Innocents (Atlanta), 23 Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 24 Collins Hill (Ga.), 25

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Duncanville (Texas), 4 Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 11 Amarillo (Texas), 36 Plano (Texas), 39 DeSoto (Texas), 41 Putnam City West (Okla.), 42 Eagle (Id.), 53 Conway (Ark.), 55 Canyon (Texas), 63 Allen (Texas), 67

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), 1 Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.), 6 St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), 8 Centennial (Las Vegas), 10 Pinewood (Los Altos Hills, Calif.), 13 Southridge (Beaverton, Ore.), 16 Dimond (Anchorage, Ak.), 29 Windward (Los Angeles), 32 Harvard Westlake (North Hollywood, Calif.), 54 Moses Lake (Wash.), 58

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.