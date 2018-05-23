Super 25 football champ Mater Dei at forefront of Trinity League transfer boom

Battle for No. 1 transfer school in Trinity League: It's Mater Dei https://t.co/EznyRWUxau — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 21, 2018

Last fall, the football team from Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) was crowned as Super 25 national champions. While repeating such a feat may be no small task, there is roster turnover at this and other Trinity League schools that is seemingly unprecedented in any other athletic league in the country.

As Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times reports, the CIF Southern Section released its latest transfer figures for April, and the total for 2017-18 among its high schools is 7,226. That number is up roughly 3% over last year’s number of 6,999 with one month of statistics to go, Sondheimer reports.

Within the highly competitive Trinity League, Mater Dei is No. 1 with 71 (!) transfers listed and, according to Sondheimer, there are more because several football players who arrived this spring are not yet listed on the Southern Section website. Schools may wait until the next school year to send in paperwork to confirm eligibility for fall athletes.

Also contributing to the high number of transfers within the prestigious league are Orange Lutheran with 63, followed by Santa Margarita Catholic at 51, San Juan Capistrano’s JSerra Catholic at 49, Bellflower’s St. John Bosco at 47 and Anaheim’s Servite at 26.

The Southern Section had already reached the 7,000-transfer plateau in April.

Per the Times, there were 16,595 reported transfers statewide last school year, so it should be interesting to see if the statewide total moves past 17,000 by the end of May.

And of them all, Mater Dei appears to currently be the hottest spot. The football program – with the addition of standouts like quarterback Bryce Young, running back Sean Dollars and wide receiver/cornerback Jeremiah Criddell, to name a few – might have a bit to do with that.