Super 25 Preseason Baseball: Meet No. 16-20

USA TODAY High School Sports is revealing the Super 25 Preseason Baseball Teams over the next two days. Here are teams ranked No. 21-25. Teams ranked 16-20 will be revealed at 3 pm ET and teams 15-11 will be revealed starting at 5 pm ET. with the top 10 on Thursday.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Baseball Countdown

16. Parkview

Location: Lilburn, Ga.

2017 record: 31-6

Final 2017 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Panthers have nearly everyone back from a region championship squad.

Key returnees include: C Logan Cerny (.415, 31 RBI), a Troy commit; SS Isaiah Byars, an Alabama commit; LHP-1B Robert Bennett (1.63 ERA, 5-2, 39 K’s in 34.1 IP, .307, 19 RBI), a Chipola commit; LHP Braden Hays (10-1, 0.97 ERA), a Georgia Southern commit; junior C-OF Jonathan French (.325, 33 RBI, 8 HR), a Clemson commit; OF Michael Bryant (.368, 14 RBI), a Georgia Southern commit; RHP Jarrett Embry (2.88), a Columbus State commit; and 3B-1B Ben Markiewicz (.403, 14 RBI), an Augusta commit.

17. Basic

Location: Henderson, Nev.

2017 record: 29-7

Final 2017 Super 25 rank: 18

The Wolves have won back-to-back 4A state titles and had enough talent returning to win a national American League title over the summer.

The key players back include: senior 3B-SS-P Garrett Giles (.448, 10 2B, 30 RBI, 2-0, 0.47); junior utility player Kyle Turner (.409); senior INF Christian Rivero (.402, 22 RBI, 35 runs); junior OF-LHP Trace Evans (.402, 30 runs, 33 RBI, 5-1, 2.62); and sophomore RF-INF-RHP John Howard Bobo (.385, 36 runs, 21 RBI).

The top pitchers are: junior RHP Shane Spencer (5-3, 2.55 ERA, 42 K’s in 46.2 innings); Evans and Giles; senior RHP C.J. Dornak (5-1, 1.06 ERA, 32 K’s in 33 IP); and senior RHP Nick Thompson (1-0, 1.94 ERA).

Three new players could have an immediate impact. Senior INF Jesse Fonteboa, a San Diego commit and a Bishop Gorman transfer, hit .453 with 84 RBI during the summer, Sophomore INF Zach Hose transferred from Coronado (Las Vegas) and freshman INF Dominik Tavares has been promising.

18. Owasso

Location: Owasso, Okla.

2017 record: 31-4

Final 2017 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Rams have won 13 state titles and have another contender.

Senior C Caleb Denny (.393, 8 HR, 41 RBI), an Arkansas signee, and junior SS Connor Beichler (.407, 16 SB), an Oklahoma commit, are the top position players returning.

Other key returnees: senior 1B-RHP C.D. White (.311, 33 RBI, 4-0, 1.52 ERA); junior OF-1B Cameron Thompson (.301); and junior OF Sam Thompson (.260), a Texas Christian commit.

The top pitchers are: senior RHP Brayden Lloyd (8-1, 2.22, 54 K’s in 63 IP), an Oklahoma signee; sophomore RHP-OF Nate Wohlgemuth (5-1, 1.81 ERA, 51 K’s in 63 IP); senior RHP Jake Thompson (6-1, 2.13 ERA, 38 K’s in 42 IP) and White.

Keep an eye out for sophomore 3B Jack Hammond, who transferred from Collinsville.

19. Malvern Prep

Location: Malvern, Pa.

2017 record: 25-6

Final 2017 Super 25 rank: 22

The Friars won their third state title in the past four seasons.

They have plenty of talent returning, led by RHP Billy Corcoran (1.33 ERA, 43 K’s in 47 IP), a Pitt signee who was the winning pitcher in the state championship.

Malvern has a deep pitching staff that includes RHP Brady Devereux (0.00 ERA), a Wake Forest signee, senior LHP-OF Connor Dillon (2.30 ERA, .296 28 runs) and sophomore RHP Tristan Corcoran.

The top returning hitters are junior OF Chris Newell (.453, 39 RBI, 17 SB), who has committed to Virginia and sophomore INF Connor Offshack (.254), an Elon commit.

Key newcomers include sophomore OF Drew Butera (.406), a transfer from Archbishop Carroll (Radnor), freshman INF-OF Lonnie White and freshman Fran Oschell.

20. St. John Vianney

Location: Kirkwood, Mo.

2017 record: 32-7

Final 2017 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Golden Griffins return nearly everyone from a team that finished third at state, including all but 11 innings on their pitching staff.

Vianney have 11 players who have signed with colleges, including three big-time signees in Luke Mann, Andrew Keck and Noah Niznik.

Mann (9-2, 1.15 ERA, 92 K’s in 67 IP), a senior RHP-INF, is headed to Missouri and hit .348 with 32 RBI and seven homers last season and had 11 homers in summer ball.

Keck, a Southeast Missouri State commit who can catch or play the outfield, hit .452 with 29 RBI and had nine stolen bases.

Niznik (8-1, 0.92, 67 K’s in 60.2 IP), a senior LHP, signed with Southeast Missouri State and was the team’s No. 2 starter.

The Golden Griffins also had four players sign with Rockhurst University: OF Anthony Altobella, INF Michael DiPiazza, RHP Brendan Flynn and RHP Tommy Jones.