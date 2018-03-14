Super 25 Preseason Baseball: Meet No. 21-25

USA TODAY High School Sports is revealing the Super 25 Preseason Baseball Teams over the next two days. Here are teams ranked No. 21-25. Teams ranked 16-20 will be revealed at 3 pm ET and teams 15-11 will be revealed starting at 5 pm ET. with the top 10 on Thursday.

21. Reagan

Location: San Antonio, Texas

2017 record: 31-9

Final 2017 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Rattlers were the state 6A runner-up and have a roster of Division I players, led by OF Porter Brown (.368, 27 SB), a TCU commit.

Other key position players include Wichita State commits OF Seth Morrow (.370, 2-0) and C Josh Killeen (.344), along with Northwestern State commit INF Hilton Brown (31 runs) and Cal Martin (.300).

The pitching is solid, led by LHP Cal Carver (13-3), a Wichita State commit, senior RHP John Buske (8-3), and sophomore RHP Travis Sthele (3-1), a Texas commit.

The top newcomer is utility player Ben Sanchez, who after taking a year off from baseball, has signed with Western Texas.

22. Hattiesburg

Location: Hattiesburg, Miss.

2017 record: 26-11

Final 2017 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Tigers lost in the 5A South State final and return the bulk of that group.

Senior OF Joe Gray Jr. (.477, 43 runs, 34 RBI, seven HR, 9-1, 2.83 ERA), signed with Ole Miss and considered one of the top pro prospects in the state, along with senior OF-INF-RHP Dexter Jordan (.398, 31 RBI, 3.08 ERA, 66 K’s in 59 IP), a Louisiana Lafayette commit, senior RHP-INF A.J. Stinson (.319, 20 runs, 46 K’s in 41 IP) and sophomore INF Caleb Tart (.382).

Keep an eye out for senior INF Letrelle Johnson (.333, 20 runs, 19 RBI).

23. Valley Christian

Location: San Jose, Calif.

2017 record: 22-11-1

Final 2017 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Warriors return nearly everyone from a Central Coast Section Open Division championship team and have a solid pitching staff, led by LHP Patrick Wicklander (8-1, 1.92 ERA, 94 K’s in 80.1 IP), who has signed with Arkansas.

Other key pitchers: junior RHP William Kempner (2.49 ERA), who has committed to Gonzaga; sophomore LHP-OF Eddie Park (0.75 ERA, 3-1, .337, 10 RBI), who is a Stanford commit; and INF-RHP Nate Medrano (2.78, 4-2).

Other key players: junior C-INF-RHP Steven Zobac; junior OF Coleman Brigman (.337), a Santa Clara commit; junior INF Nick Marinconz (.414), a Cal Poly commit; and senior C Ryan Belluomini (.344, 19 RBI).

Keep an eye on freshman RHP-INF Jonathan Cymrot.

24. Don Bosco Prep

Location: Ramsey, N.J.

2017 record: 21-8

Final 2017 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Ironmen have several big hitters back: OF Tommy Courtney (.403 25 SB), a Penn commit, junior INF Anthony Petrosino (.386, 15 SB), OF Ryan Carr (.410, six HR), a Notre Dame commit and junior SS Daniel Helfgott (.350).

Don Bosco Prep has a surplus of talent on the mound. Senior RHP Matt Sermon (0.80 ERA), LHP Drew Helmstetter (1.70 ERA), who is headed to Iona, and senior RHP Billy O’Brien (1.80 ERA), a Sacred Heart commit, are the top pitchers.

Junior RHP John Modugno (2.00 ERA) and junior LHP Jake Miller (2.10 ERA) will likely see plenty of innings as well.

25. Poly Prep

Location: Brooklyn, N.Y.

2017 record: 24-5

Final 2017 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Blue Devils won their sixth New York State Association of Independent Schools state tournament in the past seven years last season.

They have four Div. I seniors: OF Chris Cannizarro (.310, 14 RBI), who signed with Bucknell; C Angelo D’Acunto (.344, 17 RBI), a Holy Cross signee, junior 3B-OF Chris Klein, a West Virginia commit; and LHP-1B Oliver McCarthy (8-1, 61 K’s in 55 IP, 1.05 ERA), a Duke signee.

Poly Prep also has two talented sophomores in SS-RHP Bryan Padilla and 3B-RHP Channing Austin.

The No. 2 pitcher is senior RHP Ethan Ehrenberg, followed by Austin, Padilla and freshman RHP-SS Oscar Osborne.