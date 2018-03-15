Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 1 Calvary Christian Academy

USA TODAY High School Sports is revealing the Super 25 Preseason Baseball Teams over the next two days. Here are teams ranked No. 21-25. Teams ranked 16-20 will be revealed at 3 pm ET and teams 15-11 will be revealed starting at 5 pm ET with the top 10 on Thursday.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Baseball Countdown

1. CALVARY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Location: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

2017 record: 23-8

Final 2017 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Eagles lost in the state 4A semifinals and are loaded.

Begin with INF-OF Raynel Delgado, a Florida International commit who transferred from Mater Academy (Hialeah) and was a standout last summer on USA Baseball’s U18 squad.

RHP-1B Christian Scott (.479, 22 RBI, 5-2, 1.91, 69 K’s in 51.2 IP) and 3B-RHP Roberto Pena, who transferred from Flanagan (Pembroke Pines), are Florida commits and sophomore INF Dante Girardi and junior C Ben Rozenblum, a Florida International commit, are also key players.

Senior LHP Timothy Watkins, junior RHP Skylar Gonzalez (2.10, 3-2), who is committed to West Virginia, and freshman RHP Andrew Painter are all key pitchers.