Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 10 Rockwall-Heath

USA TODAY High School Sports is revealing the Super 25 Preseason Baseball Teams over the next two days. Here are teams ranked No. 21-25. Teams ranked 16-20 will be revealed at 3 pm ET and teams 15-11 will be revealed starting at 5 pm ET. with the top 10 on Thursday.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Baseball Countdown

10. ROCKWALL-HEATH

Location: Rockwall, Texas

2017 record: 33-10

Final 2017 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Hawks return C-INF-OF Cole Stillwell (.400, 61 RBI), a Kansas State signee, senior OF Jake Wade (.403, 19 SB) and junior OF Miller Ladusau (.385, 16 SB).

The top returning pitcher is LHP Kaden Krowka (8-4, 1.91 ERA, 73 Ks in 73 IP), an Oklahoma State signee.

The Hawks gained two key newcomers from Midland Christian (Midland) in RHP Anderson Needham, a Bayor signee and OF Nolen Hester (.528, 38 hits), who is headed to Wofford.

Two other key arms are sophomore RHP Clay Finnegan and junior RHP Rece Gustafson.