Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 11 Cy-Ranch

USA TODAY High School Sports is revealing the Super 25 Preseason Baseball Teams over the next two days. Here are teams ranked No. 21-25. Teams ranked 16-20 will be revealed at 3 pm ET and teams 15-11 will be revealed starting at 5 pm ET. with the top 10 on Thursday.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Baseball Countdown

11. CYPRESS RANCH

Location: Cypress, Texas

2017 record: 27-8

Final 2017 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Mustangs have a deep and talented pitching staff. Begin with junior RHP Matthew Thompson (.318, 4-0, 1.62), a Texas A&M commit.

Cy Ranch also has RHP Ty Madden (71 Ks, 2.93 ERA), who has signed with Texas and junior RHP Jake Hymel, an LSU commit, along with junior RHP Jamey Goss (three saves), who has committed to Texas A&M.

Two other key arms include senior RHP-INF Kyle Gough (0.63 ERA) and senior LHP-OF Bryce Toney, who signed with Panola College.

The Mustangs have plenty of pop with All-State OF Colton Cowser (.441, 37 RBI, 16 SB), who has signed with Sam Houston State, along with OF Scotty Scott (.300), a Hawaii signee and senior INF Westley Schields.

Cy Ranch’s top newcomers are senior OF Anthony Frangiose and senior INF Brandon Griffin, along with sophomore INF Luke Negrete.