Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 12 Cathedral Catholic

12. CATHEDRAL CATHOLIC

Location: San Diego, Calif.

2017 record: 25-9

Final 2017 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Dons were the San Diego Section Open division runner-up and have a deep pitching staff.

Senior RHP-OF Cade Brown (.294, 19 RBI, 8-2, 1.02, 53 K) is a top returnee.

Other leading returnees: OF Jacob Allred (.328, 16 RBI), an Arizona commit; senior INF Logan Whitesides (.328, five RBI); INF Danny Becerra (.273, 19 RBI), a San Diego State commit; and C Bradley Polinsky (.250), a Washington State commit.

Senior RHP Nick Nastrini (5-1, 0.98 ERA, 37 K), an UCLA commit, is the No. 2 starter and the No. 3 arm is senior RHP Noah Owen (3-1, 1.95), who is headed to San Diego, followed by senior LHP Michael Defelippi, a Pacific signee and junior RHP-3B Jake Rons, who has committed to Southern Cal.