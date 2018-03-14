Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 13 Harvard-Westlake

USA TODAY High School Sports is revealing the Super 25 Preseason Baseball Teams over the next two days. Here are teams ranked No. 21-25. Teams ranked 16-20 will be revealed at 3 pm ET and teams 15-11 will be revealed starting at 5 pm ET. with the top 10 on Thursday.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Baseball Countdown

13. HARVARD-WESTLAKE

Location: Studio City, Calif.

2017 record: 22-5-2

Final 2017 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Wolverines’ ace is Vandy commit Sam Hliboki, a hard-throwing junior RHP with a tough curveball.

Key position players include: senior OF R.J. Schreck (.480, 21 RBI, 36 hits), who was all-CIF Southern Section last season; sophomore OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, another Vandy commit; Drew Bowser, a sophomore SS who has committed to Stanford; and senior 3B Loren Frank, who is headed to Loyola Marymount.

There’s plenty of help on the mound behind Hlibock: junior RHP Jack Limongelli; freshman RHP-3B Christian Becerra; and junior LHP Bryant Reese.