Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 14 Riverdale Baptist

14. RIVERDALE BAPTIST

Location: Upper Marlboro, Md.

2017 record: 30-1

Final 2017 Super 25 rank: 6

The Crusaders have won four consecutive National Association of Christian Athletes titles and have the squad to do it again.

Senior INF Jose Rivera (.541, 10 HR, 68 RBI) leads a powerful lineup.

Other key hitters: senior OF Corey Rosier (.495, 35 RBI), a Chipola commit; junior OF Trendon Craig (.400, 31 runs), senior INF Ben Blackwell (.342, 27 runs), a Dayton commit; and C.J. Mervilus (.333, 17 RBI, 20 runs), who has committed to Grambling State.

The team’s top starter is RHP-INF Seth White (6-1, 1.18 ERA). A key transfer is RHP-INF Marcus Brown (1.67 40 K’s).