Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 15 Eastlake (Calif.)

USA TODAY High School Sports is revealing the Super 25 Preseason Baseball Teams over the next two days. Here are teams ranked No. 21-25.

15. EASTLAKE

Location: Chula Vista, Calif.

2017 record: 32-4

Final 2017 Super 25 rank: 3

The Titans won the San Diego Section Open Division title and return several key players, led by Cal signee Grant Holman.

He hit .383 with 31 RBI and was 10-0 with a 1.00 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 78 innings.

Junior OF-2B Micah Pietila-Wiggs, LHP-1B Brian Leonhardt (11 wins), a San Diego State commit and junior INF-RHP Keoni Cavaco are also key returnees.

Other pitchers include junior RHP-3B Ricky Tibbett and senior RHP-1B Octavio Sanchez.