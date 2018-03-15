Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 2 Lake Travis

USA TODAY High School Sports is revealing the Super 25 Preseason Baseball Teams over the next two days. Here are teams ranked No. 21-25. Teams ranked 16-20 will be revealed at 3 pm ET and teams 15-11 will be revealed starting at 5 pm ET with the top 10 on Thursday.

2. LAKE TRAVIS

Location: Austin, Texas

2017 record: 27-6-1

Final 2017 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Cavs have a powerful lineup, led by junior 3B-RHP Brett Baty (.415 with 26 RBI and five HRs), a Texas commit and senior OF Dylan Weiss (.387, 28 RBI), a Pepperdine signee, along with OF-1B-LHP Austin Plante, a TCU signee and senior INF Spencer Wionzek.

The top pitchers are: junior RHP-1B Jimmy Lewis, a LSU commit; senior LHP Carlos Contreras; senior RHP-1B Blake Helton; senior RHP-1B Harrison Babbitt, who has signed with Central Missouri and sophomore RHP-3B Stormy Hierholzer.