Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 3 American Heritage

USA TODAY High School Sports is revealing the Super 25 Preseason Baseball Teams over the next two days. Here are teams ranked No. 21-25. Teams ranked 16-20 will be revealed at 3 pm ET and teams 15-11 will be revealed starting at 5 pm ET with the top 10 on Thursday.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Baseball Countdown

3. AMERICAN HERITAGE

Location: Plantation, Fla.

2017 record: 19-7

Final 2017 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Patriots are ridiculously loaded.

Triston Casas (.446, 18 RBI), a first baseman and Miami signee considered a high pick in the June Major League Draft; 3B-INF Cory Acton (.470, 7 HR, 26 RBI), a Florida signee; and C Julio Cortez (.340, 17 RBI), a South Florida commit, are the top returning seniors.

Keep an eye out for sophomores OF Enrique Bradfield (.293, 16 SB) and 1B-INF Gavin Casas (.286).

LHP Bailey Mantilla (2.13, 58 K’s in 42 IP), a Miami signee, leads a staff that includes junior LHP-OF Ryan Cabarcas (1.49 ERA, 48 K’s in 42 IP), sophomore RHP-SS Jordan Carrion (0.55 ERA) and senior RHP Alex Rodriguez.