Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 4 Corona

USA TODAY High School Sports is revealing the Super 25 Preseason Baseball Teams over the next two days. Here are teams ranked No. 21-25. Teams ranked 16-20 will be revealed at 3 pm ET and teams 15-11 will be revealed starting at 5 pm ET with the top 10 on Thursday.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Baseball Countdown

4. CORONA

Location: Corona, Calif.

2017 record: 24-10

Final 2017 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Panthers were the Southern Section Div. I runner-up and are already off to a good start this year with a lot of young talent.

Top players include: senior RHP-1B Hunter Collins (1.87 ERA); junior LHP-OF Kiki Wallander; senior RHP-C Dane Baker (0.91); senior OF Chase Robison (.298) and senior C-1B Jayden Kiernan (.391, 25 RBI), who is a Utah commit.

Keep an eye on IF-RHP freshman Daniel Perez and these three sophomores: OF Isaiah Greene; OF-LHP Daniel Cruz; and LHP-OF Michael Flores.