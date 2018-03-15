Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 5 Calvary Christian (Clearwater)

USA TODAY High School Sports is revealing the Super 25 Preseason Baseball Teams over the next two days. Here are teams ranked No. 21-25. Teams ranked 16-20 will be revealed at 3 pm ET and teams 15-11 will be revealed starting at 5 pm ET with the top 10 on Thursday.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Baseball Countdown

5. CALVARY CHRISTIAN

Location: Clearwater, Fla.

2017 record: 30-0

Final 2017 Super 25 rank: 9

The Warriors won the state 4A title and return the nucleus of that team. OF Eric Kennedy (.556 27 SB, five 3B) is headed to Texas.

C-INF Matheu Nelson (.384, 38 RBI) has signed with Florida State and senior 2B Justin Bench (.355, 21 RBI) is an Ole Miss commit.

The top returning pitchers are junior LHP Nolan Hudi (10-0, 0.54), a Texas Christian commit and junior RHP Braden Halladay (5-0, 2.10 ERA), a Penn State commit who is the son of the late major leaguer Roy Halladay, who was an assistant coach on the team last season.

Other key players: senior OF Ryan Coleman, a Rollins College commit; junior INF Christian Cairo, who has committed to Louisiana State; and junior 1B Cavan Ingram.