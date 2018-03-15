Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 6 North Gwinnett

USA TODAY High School Sports is revealing the Super 25 Preseason Baseball Teams over the next two days. Here are teams ranked No. 21-25. Teams ranked 16-20 will be revealed at 3 pm ET and teams 15-11 will be revealed starting at 5 pm ET. with the top 10 on Thursday.

6. NORTH GWINNETT

Location: Suwanee, Ga.

2017 record: 35-4

Final 2017 Super 25 rank: Unranked

LHP-INF-OF Walker Cleveland (3.09, 7-1), a Michigan commit, has already thrown a no-hitter this season and the Bulldogs, who made the state AAAAAAA semifinals last season, may have the team to win a state baseball title to go with the football title they won in December.

Key players include: sophomore OF Dalton Pearson (.346, 25 RBI); C Michael Goerig, a Western Carolina commit; RHP Ryan Watson, who signed with Georgia State; junior INF Michael Borah (.388, 30 RBI, five HR) sophomore OF Josh Shuler (.317, 17 RBI) and sophomore C-OF Corey Collins (.368, 23 RBI).