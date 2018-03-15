Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 7 IMG Academy

USA TODAY High School Sports is revealing the Super 25 Preseason Baseball Teams over the next two days. Here are teams ranked No. 21-25. Teams ranked 16-20 will be revealed at 3 pm ET and teams 15-11 will be revealed starting at 5 pm ET. with the top 10 on Thursday.

7. IMG ACADEMY

Location: Bradenton, Fla.

2017 record: 20-5

Final 2017 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Ascenders have a lot of turnover every year, but they have several high-profile transfers.

Blaze Alexander (.365, 19 RBI, 5 HR) was a standout at Bishop Verot (Fort Myers) and is a South Carolina commit. INF Bryce Reagan (.463, 15 RBI), a Texas commit, helped lead Souhegan (Amherst, N.H.) to the state finals.

C Andrew Stanley (.381, 18 RBI), an Arkansas commit, transferred from Searcy, Ark.

Junior C Ray Torres, an LSU commit, was his conference’s Player of the Year at Providence (Charlotte), where he hit over .500 with six homers, 11 doubles and three triples.

Junior OF-INF Kyle Westfall, a Texas Tech commit, was at Moeller (Cincinnati) last season.

The top incoming pitchers are: RHP Levi Kelly (7-1, 0.62 98 K’s in 56.1 IP), an LSU commit from Bishop Verot; RHP Wyatt Beddow (2.19 ERA, 4-4, 72 K’s in 38.1 IP), a Wake Forest commit who transferred from Camp Hill, Pa.; and junior RHP Kendall Williams (3-2, two saves, 1.71), a Vanderbilt commit.