Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 8 John Curtis Christian

USA TODAY High School Sports is revealing the Super 25 Preseason Baseball Teams over the next two days. Here are teams ranked No. 21-25. Teams ranked 16-20 will be revealed at 3 pm ET and teams 15-11 will be revealed starting at 5 pm ET. with the top 10 on Thursday.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Baseball Countdown

8. JOHN CURTIS CHRISTIAN

Location: River Ridge, La.

2017 record: 28-6

Final 2017 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Patriots won the state Div. I title and return most of that talent.

Key returnees include: 1B-LHP Cade Beloso (.418, 8 HRs, 39 RBI, 4-0, 17 K’s in 18 IP and 1.17 ERA), a LSU commit; C-INF Jay Curtis (.335, 41 RBI); senior SS Brandon Davis (.343 21 RBI), who is a Tennessee football commit; and junior OF-LHP Dax Ford (.333, 31 RBI, 4-0, 2.00 ERA, 52 K’s).

The top returning pitchers are: RHP Ian Landreneau (8-1); RHP Will Ripoll, an LSU signee who was ineligible to play last season as a transfer; and OF-RHP Logan Stevens (2-0, 3.24 ERA).

Keep an eye on sophomores C-INF Collin Guggenheim and LHP-OF Choncee Crum.