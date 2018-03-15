Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 9 Northwestern

USA TODAY High School Sports is revealing the Super 25 Preseason Baseball Teams over the next two days. Here are teams ranked No. 21-25. Teams ranked 16-20 will be revealed at 3 pm ET and teams 15-11 will be revealed starting at 5 pm ET. with the top 10 on Thursday.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Baseball Countdown

9. NORTHWESTERN

Location: Rock Hill, S.C.

2017 record: 31-5

Final 2017 Super 25 rank: 17

The Trojans won the state title and return a solid group.

RHP Wesley Sweat (3-1, 1.30 ERA) is headed to South Carolina.

Senior RHP-INF Cameron Reeves (6-2, 1.80 ERA, .340) signed with The Citadel and senior RHP-INF Rob Hughes (8-1, 1.40 ERA, .340) is committed to Furman.

Key hitters include: senior OF Jordan Starkes (.390), a Furman commit; Coby Boat (.355), Hughes and Reeves.