Super 25 Regional Baseball Rankings -- Week 3

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 regional rankings for baseball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

Records reflect results through April 3.

Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

  1. Riverdale Baptist, Upper Marlboro, Md. (14-1)
  2. Lake Norman, Mooresville, N.C. (11-2)
  3. Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, N.J. (0-0)
  4. Great Bridge, Chesapeake, Va. (7-0)
  5. St. John’s, Washington, D.C. (7-1)
  6. Delbarton, Morristown, N.J. (1-0)
  7. Liberty Christian, Lynchburg, Va. (6-0)
  8. Westfield, Mass. (0-0)
  9. Taconic, Pittsfield, Mass. (0-0)
  10. Liverpool, N.Y. (0-0)

South

South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.

  1. Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Lauderdale (16-2)
  2. Calvary Christian, Clearwater, Fla. (16-0)
  3. Blessed Trinity, Roswell, Ga. (21-1)
  4. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (16-2)
  5. Northwestern, Rock Hill, S.C. (12-1)
  6. American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (12-3)
  7. North Gwinnett, Suwanee, Ga. (17-5)
  8. Archbishop McCarthy, Southwest Lakes, Fla. (29-2)
  9. Mill Creek, Hoschton, Ga. (17-4)
  10. Russell County, Beale, Ala. (30-3)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

  1. Lake Travis, Austin (20-0)
  2. Sam Houston, Lake Charles, La. (24-2)
  3. Coppell, Texas (19-3-1)
  4. John Curtis Christian, River Ridge, La. (19-4)
  5. Cypress Ranch, Cypress, Texas (17-4-2)
  6. Bishop Kelley, Tulsa (11-0)
  7. West Jones, Laurel, Miss. (18-1)
  8. Sheridan, Ark. (12-2)
  9. Southlake Carroll, Southlake, Texas (18-5)
  10. Cottonwood, Murray, Utah (5-0)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

  1. Lutheran, Orange, Calif. (10-2)
  2. Huntington Beach, Calif. (13-2)
  3. Valley Christian, San Jose, Calif. (14-1-1)
  4. Notre Dame, Sherman Oaks, Calif. (11-1)
  5. Basic, Henderson, Nev. (15-2)
  6. La Mirada, Calif. (11-1-1)
  7. Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (9-2)
  8. Baldwin, Wailuku, Hawaii (6-0)
  9. Puyallup, Wash. (10-0)
  10. Mesquite, Gilbert, Ariz. (18-3)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

  1. St. John Vianney, Kirkwood, Mo. (9-0)
  2. Moeller, Cincinnati (3-0)
  3. Pleasure Ridge Park, Louisville (3-0)
  4. Hurricane, W.Va. (10-0)
  5. Mason, Ohio (5-1)
  6. Cathedral, Indianapolis (2-1)
  7. Saline, Mich. (1-0)
  8. Roosevelt, Sioux Falls, S.D. (0-0)
  9. St. Xavier, Louisville (4-0)
  10. Kokomo, Ind. (0-0)

