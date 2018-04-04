Super 25 Regional Baseball Rankings -- Week 3

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 regional rankings for baseball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

Records reflect results through April 3.

Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

Riverdale Baptist, Upper Marlboro, Md. (14-1) Lake Norman, Mooresville, N.C. (11-2) Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, N.J. (0-0) Great Bridge, Chesapeake, Va. (7-0) St. John’s, Washington, D.C. (7-1) Delbarton, Morristown, N.J. (1-0) Liberty Christian, Lynchburg, Va. (6-0) Westfield, Mass. (0-0) Taconic, Pittsfield, Mass. (0-0) Liverpool, N.Y. (0-0)

South

South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.

Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Lauderdale (16-2) Calvary Christian, Clearwater, Fla. (16-0) Blessed Trinity, Roswell, Ga. (21-1) IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (16-2) Northwestern, Rock Hill, S.C. (12-1) American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (12-3) North Gwinnett, Suwanee, Ga. (17-5) Archbishop McCarthy, Southwest Lakes, Fla. (29-2) Mill Creek, Hoschton, Ga. (17-4) Russell County, Beale, Ala. (30-3)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Lake Travis, Austin (20-0) Sam Houston, Lake Charles, La. (24-2) Coppell, Texas (19-3-1) John Curtis Christian, River Ridge, La. (19-4) Cypress Ranch, Cypress, Texas (17-4-2) Bishop Kelley, Tulsa (11-0) West Jones, Laurel, Miss. (18-1) Sheridan, Ark. (12-2) Southlake Carroll, Southlake, Texas (18-5) Cottonwood, Murray, Utah (5-0)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

Lutheran, Orange, Calif. (10-2) Huntington Beach, Calif. (13-2) Valley Christian, San Jose, Calif. (14-1-1) Notre Dame, Sherman Oaks, Calif. (11-1) Basic, Henderson, Nev. (15-2) La Mirada, Calif. (11-1-1) Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (9-2) Baldwin, Wailuku, Hawaii (6-0) Puyallup, Wash. (10-0) Mesquite, Gilbert, Ariz. (18-3)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.