Super 25 Regional Baseball Rankings -- Week 3

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 regional rankings for baseball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
Records reflect results through April 3.
Northeast and Mid-Atlantic
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- Riverdale Baptist, Upper Marlboro, Md. (14-1)
- Lake Norman, Mooresville, N.C. (11-2)
- Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, N.J. (0-0)
- Great Bridge, Chesapeake, Va. (7-0)
- St. John’s, Washington, D.C. (7-1)
- Delbarton, Morristown, N.J. (1-0)
- Liberty Christian, Lynchburg, Va. (6-0)
- Westfield, Mass. (0-0)
- Taconic, Pittsfield, Mass. (0-0)
- Liverpool, N.Y. (0-0)
South
South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.
- Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Lauderdale (16-2)
- Calvary Christian, Clearwater, Fla. (16-0)
- Blessed Trinity, Roswell, Ga. (21-1)
- IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (16-2)
- Northwestern, Rock Hill, S.C. (12-1)
- American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (12-3)
- North Gwinnett, Suwanee, Ga. (17-5)
- Archbishop McCarthy, Southwest Lakes, Fla. (29-2)
- Mill Creek, Hoschton, Ga. (17-4)
- Russell County, Beale, Ala. (30-3)
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Lake Travis, Austin (20-0)
- Sam Houston, Lake Charles, La. (24-2)
- Coppell, Texas (19-3-1)
- John Curtis Christian, River Ridge, La. (19-4)
- Cypress Ranch, Cypress, Texas (17-4-2)
- Bishop Kelley, Tulsa (11-0)
- West Jones, Laurel, Miss. (18-1)
- Sheridan, Ark. (12-2)
- Southlake Carroll, Southlake, Texas (18-5)
- Cottonwood, Murray, Utah (5-0)
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Lutheran, Orange, Calif. (10-2)
- Huntington Beach, Calif. (13-2)
- Valley Christian, San Jose, Calif. (14-1-1)
- Notre Dame, Sherman Oaks, Calif. (11-1)
- Basic, Henderson, Nev. (15-2)
- La Mirada, Calif. (11-1-1)
- Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (9-2)
- Baldwin, Wailuku, Hawaii (6-0)
- Puyallup, Wash. (10-0)
- Mesquite, Gilbert, Ariz. (18-3)
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- St. John Vianney, Kirkwood, Mo. (9-0)
- Moeller, Cincinnati (3-0)
- Pleasure Ridge Park, Louisville (3-0)
- Hurricane, W.Va. (10-0)
- Mason, Ohio (5-1)
- Cathedral, Indianapolis (2-1)
- Saline, Mich. (1-0)
- Roosevelt, Sioux Falls, S.D. (0-0)
- St. Xavier, Louisville (4-0)
- Kokomo, Ind. (0-0)