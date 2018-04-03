USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: FINAL

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

RANKINGS: FINAL Super 25 Boys Basketball Rankings

Through March 31 results

NORTHEAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

  1. Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (31-2)
  2. DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (32-5)
  3. Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (29-4)
  4. St. Benedict’s Prep, Newark, N.J. (28-2)
  5. Archbishop Stepinac, White Plains, N.Y. (27-5)
  6. Long Island Lutheran, Brookville, N.Y. (22-3)
  7. St. Maria Goretti, Hagerstown, Md. (31-9)
  8. Mansfield, Mass. (27-5)
  9. Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, N.Y. (28-3)
  10. Abington Heights, Clarks Summit, Pa. (26-3)

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

  1. Montverde (Fla.) Academy (35-0)
  2. University, Fort Lauderdale (36-2)
  3. Memphis East, Memphis, Tenn. (29-3)
  4. Oak Ridge, Orlando (30-4)
  5. Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (25-5)
  6. Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (33-4)
  7. Mountain Brook, Ala. (32-4)
  8. Upson-Lee, Thomaston, Ga. (32-0)
  9. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (23-4)
  10. Independence, Charlotte (31-1)

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

  1. Wasatch Academy, Mount Pleasant, Utah (24-2)
  2. Lone Peak, Highland, Utah (23-4)
  3. Olympus, Holladay, Utah (27-0)
  4. Allen, Texas (35-5)
  5. Bishop Miege, Roeland Park, Kan. (22-3)
  6. Putnam City North, Oklahoma City (25-5)
  7. North Little Rock, Ark. (26-5)
  8. Denton Guyer, Denton, Texas (38-2)
  9. Grandview, Aurora, Colo. (24-4)
  10. Tompkins, Katy (32-9)

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

  1. Findlay Prep, Henderson, Nev. (32-5)
  2. Shadow Mountain, Phoenix (25-2)
  3. Garfield, Seattle (28-2)
  4. Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (29-4)
  5. Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif. (27-4)
  6. Gonzaga Prep, Spokane, Wash. (27-0)
  7. Bishop Montgomery, Torrance, Calif. (29-2)
  8. Etiwanda, Calif. (30-4)
  9. Sheldon, Sacramento (29-6)
  10. Grant, Portland (25-4)

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

  1. La Lumiere, La Porte, Ind. (23-4)
  2. Cretin-Derham Hall, St. Paul, Minn. (30-2)
  3. Belleville West, Belleville, Ill. (32-2)
  4. Covington Catholic, Covington, Ky. (34-4)
  5. Clarkston, Mich. (26-1)
  6. Moeller, Cincinnati (27-3)
  7. Webster Groves, Mo. (22-9)
  8. Apple Valley, Minn. (27-5)
  9. Scott County, Georgetown, Ky. (32-2)
  10. Simeon, Chicago (29-4)

