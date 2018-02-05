Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 10

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- Gonzaga, Washington, D.C. (22-1)
- St. Benedict’s Prep, Newark, N.J. (22-1)
- Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (20-2)
- DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (19-4)
- Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (16-3)
- Plymouth-Whitemarsh, Plymouth Meeting, Pa. (20-0)
- Long Island Lutheran, Brookville, N.Y. (16-2)
- East Catholic, Manchester, Conn. (15-0)
- St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (28-2)
- Mount Vernon, N.Y. (18-1)
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Montverde (Fla.) Academy (28-0)
- Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (35-0)
- University, Fort Lauderdale (24-1)
- Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (22-2)
- McEachern, Powder Springs, Ga. (22-2)
- Memphis East, Memphis, Tenn. (17-3)
- Oak Ridge, Orlando (22-3)
- Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (17-5)
- Upson-Lee, Thomaston, Ga. (24-0)
- Garner, N.C. (19-1)
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- Simeon, Chicago (20-3)
- La Lumiere, La Porte, Ind. (17-3)
- Riley, South Bend, Ind. (17-0)
- Wayne, Huber Heights, Ohio (18-0)
- Cretin-Derham Hall, St. Paul, Minn. (16-1)
- Huntington Prep, Huntington, W.Va. (18-5)
- Hazelwood Central, Florissant, Mo. (20-1)
- Trinity, Louisville (21-3)
- Curie, Chicago (19-3)
- Chaminade, St. Louis (16-3)
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Sunrise Christian, Bel Aire, Kan. (20-2)
- Guyer, Denton, Texas (31-1)
- Wasatch Academy, Mount Pleasant, Utah (18-2)
- Las Cruces, N.M. (22-0)
- Broken Arrow, Okla. (17-1)
- Olympus, Holladay, Utah (19-0)
- Lone Peak, Highland, Utah (15-3)
- Westlake, Austin, Texas (28-3)
- Bishop Miege, Shawnee Mission, Kan. (13-1)
- Norman North, Norman, Okla. (17-2)
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Bishop Montgomery, Torrance, Calif. (25-0)
- Findlay Prep, Henderson, Nev. (27-4)
- Shadow Mountain, Phoenix (20-1)
- Garfield, Seattle (20-0)
- Richland, Wash. (20-0)
- Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (21-4)
- Gonzaga Prep, Spokane, Wash. (20-0)
- Etiwanda, Calif. (25-1)
- Salesian, Richmond, Calif. (23-1)
- Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif. (19-3)