Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 10

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

  1. Gonzaga, Washington, D.C. (22-1)
  2. St. Benedict’s Prep, Newark, N.J. (22-1)
  3. Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (20-2)
  4. DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (19-4)
  5. Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (16-3)
  6. Plymouth-Whitemarsh, Plymouth Meeting, Pa. (20-0)
  7. Long Island Lutheran, Brookville, N.Y. (16-2)
  8. East Catholic, Manchester, Conn. (15-0)
  9. St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (28-2)
  10. Mount Vernon, N.Y. (18-1)

South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

  1. Montverde (Fla.) Academy (28-0)
  2. Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (35-0)
  3. University, Fort Lauderdale (24-1)
  4. Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (22-2)
  5. McEachern, Powder Springs, Ga. (22-2)
  6. Memphis East, Memphis, Tenn. (17-3)
  7. Oak Ridge, Orlando (22-3)
  8. Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (17-5)
  9. Upson-Lee, Thomaston, Ga. (24-0)
  10. Garner, N.C. (19-1)

Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

  1. Simeon, Chicago (20-3)
  2. La Lumiere, La Porte, Ind. (17-3)
  3. Riley, South Bend, Ind. (17-0)
  4. Wayne, Huber Heights, Ohio (18-0)
  5. Cretin-Derham Hall, St. Paul, Minn. (16-1)
  6. Huntington Prep, Huntington, W.Va. (18-5)
  7. Hazelwood Central, Florissant, Mo. (20-1)
  8. Trinity, Louisville (21-3)
  9. Curie, Chicago (19-3)
  10. Chaminade, St. Louis (16-3)

Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

  1. Sunrise Christian, Bel Aire, Kan. (20-2)
  2. Guyer, Denton, Texas (31-1)
  3. Wasatch Academy, Mount Pleasant, Utah (18-2)
  4. Las Cruces, N.M. (22-0)
  5. Broken Arrow, Okla. (17-1)
  6. Olympus, Holladay, Utah (19-0)
  7. Lone Peak, Highland, Utah (15-3)
  8. Westlake, Austin, Texas (28-3)
  9. Bishop Miege, Shawnee Mission, Kan. (13-1)
  10. Norman North, Norman, Okla. (17-2)

Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

  1. Bishop Montgomery, Torrance, Calif. (25-0)
  2. Findlay Prep, Henderson, Nev. (27-4)
  3. Shadow Mountain, Phoenix (20-1)
  4. Garfield, Seattle (20-0)
  5. Richland, Wash. (20-0)
  6. Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (21-4)
  7. Gonzaga Prep, Spokane, Wash. (20-0)
  8. Etiwanda, Calif. (25-1)
  9. Salesian, Richmond, Calif. (23-1)
  10. Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif. (19-3)

