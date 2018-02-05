Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 10

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

Gonzaga, Washington, D.C. (22-1) St. Benedict’s Prep, Newark, N.J. (22-1) Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (20-2) DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (19-4) Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (16-3) Plymouth-Whitemarsh, Plymouth Meeting, Pa. (20-0) Long Island Lutheran, Brookville, N.Y. (16-2) East Catholic, Manchester, Conn. (15-0) St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (28-2) Mount Vernon, N.Y. (18-1)

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Montverde (Fla.) Academy (28-0) Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (35-0) University, Fort Lauderdale (24-1) Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (22-2) McEachern, Powder Springs, Ga. (22-2) Memphis East, Memphis, Tenn. (17-3) Oak Ridge, Orlando (22-3) Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (17-5) Upson-Lee, Thomaston, Ga. (24-0) Garner, N.C. (19-1)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Simeon, Chicago (20-3) La Lumiere, La Porte, Ind. (17-3) Riley, South Bend, Ind. (17-0) Wayne, Huber Heights, Ohio (18-0) Cretin-Derham Hall, St. Paul, Minn. (16-1) Huntington Prep, Huntington, W.Va. (18-5) Hazelwood Central, Florissant, Mo. (20-1) Trinity, Louisville (21-3) Curie, Chicago (19-3) Chaminade, St. Louis (16-3)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Sunrise Christian, Bel Aire, Kan. (20-2) Guyer, Denton, Texas (31-1) Wasatch Academy, Mount Pleasant, Utah (18-2) Las Cruces, N.M. (22-0) Broken Arrow, Okla. (17-1) Olympus, Holladay, Utah (19-0) Lone Peak, Highland, Utah (15-3) Westlake, Austin, Texas (28-3) Bishop Miege, Shawnee Mission, Kan. (13-1) Norman North, Norman, Okla. (17-2)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.