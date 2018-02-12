Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 11

USA Today Sports

Photo: Gregory Payan, AP

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

Through Feb. 11 results

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

  1. Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (20-2)
  2. DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (23-4)
  3. Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (18-4)
  4. Plymouth-Whitemarsh, Plymouth Meeting, Pa. (23-0)
  5. St. Benedict’s Prep, Newark, N.J. (23-2)
  6. Gonzaga, Washington, D.C. (22-3)
  7. Long Island Lutheran, Brookville, N.Y. (19-2)
  8. East Catholic, Manchester, Conn. (17-0)
  9. Hudson Catholic, Jersey City (17-4)
  10. St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (28-3)

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

  1. Montverde (Fla.) Academy (32-0)
  2. Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (36-1)
  3. University, Fort Lauderdale (26-1)
  4. Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (24-2)
  5. McEachern, Powder Springs, Ga. (24-2)
  6. Memphis East, Memphis, Tenn. (22-3)
  7. Oak Ridge, Orlando (23-4)
  8. Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (19-5)
  9. Upson-Lee, Thomaston, Ga. (26-0)
  10. Garner, N.C. (22-1)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

  1. Sunrise Christian, Bel Aire, Kan. (21-2)
  2. Guyer, Denton, Texas (33-1)
  3. Wasatch Academy, Mount Pleasant, Utah (20-2)
  4. Las Cruces, N.M. (24-0)
  5. Olympus, Holladay, Utah (21-0)
  6. ThunderRidge, Highlands Ranch (20-1)
  7. Lone Peak, Highland, Utah (17-3)
  8. Westlake, Austin, Texas (30-3)
  9. Norman North, Norman, Okla. (19-2)
  10. McPherson, Kan. (13-1)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

  1. Bishop Montgomery, Torrance, Calif. (25-0)
  2. Findlay Prep, Henderson, Nev. (28-4)
  3. Shadow Mountain, Phoenix (21-1)
  4. Garfield, Seattle (22-0)
  5. Richland, Wash. (22-0)
  6. Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (24-4)
  7. Gonzaga Prep, Spokane, Wash. (22-0)
  8. Etiwanda, Calif. (27-1)
  9. Salesian, Richmond, Calif. (25-1)
  10. Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif. (21-3)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

  1. Simeon, Chicago (21-3)
  2. La Lumiere, La Porte, Ind. (18-3)
  3. Riley, South Bend, Ind. (19-0)
  4. Cretin-Derham Hall, St. Paul, Minn. (18-1)
  5. Scott County, Georgetown, Ky. (26-1)
  6. Trinity, Louisville (23-3)
  7. Curie, Chicago (22-3)
  8. Rock Bridge, Columbia, Mo. (19-1)
  9. Solon, Ohio (18-0)
  10. Clarkston, Mich. (13-1)

 

