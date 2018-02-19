Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 12

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
Through Feb. 18 results
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (22-2)
- DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (25-5)
- Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (20-4)
- Plymouth-Whitemarsh, Plymouth Meeting, Pa. (24-0)
- St. Benedict’s Prep, Newark, N.J. (25-2)
- Gonzaga, Washington, D.C. (24-4)
- Long Island Lutheran, Brookville, N.Y. (20-2)
- East Catholic, Manchester, Conn. (19-0)
- Hudson Catholic, Jersey City (18-4)
- St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (31-4)
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Montverde (Fla.) Academy (32-0)
- Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (36-1)
- University, Fort Lauderdale (28-1)
- Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (26-2)
- McEachern, Powder Springs, Ga. (25-2)
- Memphis East, Memphis, Tenn. (23-3)
- Oak Ridge, Orlando (25-4)
- Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (22-5)
- Upson-Lee, Thomaston, Ga. (27-0)
- Garner, N.C. (24-1)
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Sunrise Christian, Bel Aire, Kan. (21-2)
- Guyer, Denton, Texas (34-1)
- Wasatch Academy, Mount Pleasant, Utah (21-2)
- Las Cruces, N.M. (26-0)
- Olympus, Holladay, Utah (22-0)
- ThunderRidge, Highlands Ranch (22-1)
- Lone Peak, Highland, Utah (18-3)
- Westlake, Austin, Texas (31-3)
- Norman North, Norman, Okla. (21-2)
- McPherson, Kan. (17-1)
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Bishop Montgomery, Torrance, Calif. (26-0)
- Findlay Prep, Henderson, Nev. (29-4)
- Shadow Mountain, Phoenix (23-1)
- Garfield, Seattle (24-1)
- Gonzaga Prep, Spokane, Wash. (23-0)
- Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (27-4)
- Etiwanda, Calif. (28-1)
- Salesian, Richmond, Calif. (27-1)
- Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif. (22-3)
- Richland, Wash. (22-1)
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- Simeon, Chicago (25-3)
- La Lumiere, La Porte, Ind. (20-3)
- Riley, South Bend, Ind. (21-0)
- Cretin-Derham Hall, St. Paul, Minn. (20-1)
- Scott County, Georgetown, Ky. (29-1)
- Rock Bridge, Columbia, Mo. (22-1)
- Solon, Ohio (20-0)
- Clarkston, Mich. (14-1)
- Trinity, Louisville (24-4)
- Orr, Chicago (23-4)