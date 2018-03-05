Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 14

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
Through March 5 results
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (25-2)
- DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (29-5)
- Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (25-4)
- St. Benedict’s Prep, Newark, N.J. (28-2)
- Long Island Lutheran, Brookville, N.Y. (22-2)
- East Catholic, Manchester, Conn. (24-0)
- Christ the King, Middle Village, N.Y. (22-5)
- St. Francis, Baltimore (34-5)
- Everett, Mass. (21-1)
- Gonzaga, Washington, D.C. (27-8)
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Montverde (Fla.) Academy (32-0)
- University, Fort Lauderdale (31-1)
- Memphis East, Memphis, Tenn. (26-3)
- Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (28-4)
- Oak Ridge, Orlando (28-4)
- Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (31-3)
- Mountain Brook, Ala. (32-4)
- Upson-Lee, Thomaston, Ga. (30-0)
- Norcross, Ga. (28-3)
- IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (23-4)
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Wasatch Academy, Mount Pleasant, Utah (24-2)
- Olympus, Holladay, Utah (27-0)
- ThunderRidge, Highlands Ranch (25-1)
- Lone Peak, Highland, Utah (23-3)
- Allen, Texas (32-5)
- Westlake, Austin, Texas (36-3)
- Norman North, Norman, Okla. (22-2)
- McPherson, Kan. (18-1)
- Broken Arrow, Okla. (23-2)
- South Garland, Garland, Texas (36-3)
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Findlay Prep, Henderson, Nev. (31-4)
- Shadow Mountain, Phoenix (25-1)
- Garfield, Seattle (28-1)
- Bishop Montgomery, Torrance, Calif. (27-1)
- Gonzaga Prep, Spokane, Wash. (27-0)
- Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (29-4)
- Salesian, Richmond, Calif. (30-1)
- Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (23-6)
- Jefferson, Portland (24-3)
- Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif. (23-4)
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- Simeon, Chicago (27-3)
- La Lumiere, La Porte, Ind. (23-3)
- Riley, South Bend, Ind. (24-0)
- Scott County, Georgetown, Ky. (33-1)
- Cretin-Derham Hall, St. Paul, Minn. (24-2)
- Rock Bridge, Columbia, Mo. (25-1)
- Clarkston, Mich. (19-1)
- Hopkins, Minnetonka, Minn. (25-1)
- Trinity, Louisville (29-3)
- Orr, Chicago (27-4)