USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 14

Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 14

Super 25

Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 14

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

RANKINGS: Super 25 Rankings, Week 14

Through March 5 results

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

  1. Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (25-2)
  2. DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (29-5)
  3. Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (25-4)
  4. St. Benedict’s Prep, Newark, N.J. (28-2)
  5. Long Island Lutheran, Brookville, N.Y. (22-2)
  6. East Catholic, Manchester, Conn. (24-0)
  7. Christ the King, Middle Village, N.Y. (22-5)
  8. St. Francis, Baltimore (34-5)
  9. Everett, Mass. (21-1)
  10. Gonzaga, Washington, D.C. (27-8)

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

  1. Montverde (Fla.) Academy (32-0)
  2. University, Fort Lauderdale (31-1)
  3. Memphis East, Memphis, Tenn. (26-3)
  4. Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (28-4)
  5. Oak Ridge, Orlando (28-4)
  6. Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (31-3)
  7. Mountain Brook, Ala. (32-4)
  8. Upson-Lee, Thomaston, Ga. (30-0)
  9. Norcross, Ga. (28-3)
  10. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (23-4)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

  1. Wasatch Academy, Mount Pleasant, Utah (24-2)
  2. Olympus, Holladay, Utah (27-0)
  3. ThunderRidge, Highlands Ranch (25-1)
  4. Lone Peak, Highland, Utah (23-3)
  5. Allen, Texas (32-5)
  6. Westlake, Austin, Texas (36-3)
  7. Norman North, Norman, Okla. (22-2)
  8. McPherson, Kan. (18-1)
  9. Broken Arrow, Okla. (23-2)
  10. South Garland, Garland, Texas (36-3)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

  1. Findlay Prep, Henderson, Nev. (31-4)
  2. Shadow Mountain, Phoenix (25-1)
  3. Garfield, Seattle (28-1)
  4. Bishop Montgomery, Torrance, Calif. (27-1)
  5. Gonzaga Prep, Spokane, Wash. (27-0)
  6. Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (29-4)
  7. Salesian, Richmond, Calif. (30-1)
  8. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (23-6)
  9. Jefferson, Portland (24-3)
  10. Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif. (23-4)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

  1. Simeon, Chicago (27-3)
  2. La Lumiere, La Porte, Ind. (23-3)
  3. Riley, South Bend, Ind. (24-0)
  4. Scott County, Georgetown, Ky. (33-1)
  5. Cretin-Derham Hall, St. Paul, Minn. (24-2)
  6. Rock Bridge, Columbia, Mo. (25-1)
  7. Clarkston, Mich. (19-1)
  8. Hopkins, Minnetonka, Minn. (25-1)
  9. Trinity, Louisville (29-3)
  10. Orr, Chicago (27-4)

, , , Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2FWrEsp
Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 14

Check out the latest Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings!

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.