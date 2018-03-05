Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 14

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

Through March 5 results

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (25-2) DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (29-5) Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (25-4) St. Benedict’s Prep, Newark, N.J. (28-2) Long Island Lutheran, Brookville, N.Y. (22-2) East Catholic, Manchester, Conn. (24-0) Christ the King, Middle Village, N.Y. (22-5) St. Francis, Baltimore (34-5) Everett, Mass. (21-1) Gonzaga, Washington, D.C. (27-8)

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Montverde (Fla.) Academy (32-0) University, Fort Lauderdale (31-1) Memphis East, Memphis, Tenn. (26-3) Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (28-4) Oak Ridge, Orlando (28-4) Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (31-3) Mountain Brook, Ala. (32-4) Upson-Lee, Thomaston, Ga. (30-0) Norcross, Ga. (28-3) IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (23-4)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Wasatch Academy, Mount Pleasant, Utah (24-2) Olympus, Holladay, Utah (27-0) ThunderRidge, Highlands Ranch (25-1) Lone Peak, Highland, Utah (23-3) Allen, Texas (32-5) Westlake, Austin, Texas (36-3) Norman North, Norman, Okla. (22-2) McPherson, Kan. (18-1) Broken Arrow, Okla. (23-2) South Garland, Garland, Texas (36-3)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

Findlay Prep, Henderson, Nev. (31-4) Shadow Mountain, Phoenix (25-1) Garfield, Seattle (28-1) Bishop Montgomery, Torrance, Calif. (27-1) Gonzaga Prep, Spokane, Wash. (27-0) Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (29-4) Salesian, Richmond, Calif. (30-1) Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (23-6) Jefferson, Portland (24-3) Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif. (23-4)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.