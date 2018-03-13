Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 15

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

RANKINGS: Super 25 Rankings, Week 15

Through March 11 results

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (27-2) DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (33-5) Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (25-4) St. Benedict’s Prep, Newark, N.J. (28-2) Long Island Lutheran, Brookville, N.Y. (22-2) East Catholic, Manchester, Conn. (25-0) Everett, Mass. (23-1) Mount Vernon, N.Y. (23-2) Archbishop Stepinac, White Plains, N.Y. (25-5) St. Maria Goretti, Hagerstown, Md. (31-9)

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Montverde (Fla.) Academy (32-0) University, Fort Lauderdale (34-1) Memphis East, Memphis, Tenn. (28-3) Oak Ridge, Orlando (30-4) Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (25-5) Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (33-4) Mountain Brook, Ala. (32-4) Upson-Lee, Thomaston, Ga. (32-0) IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (23-4) Independence, Charlotte (31-1)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Wasatch Academy, Mount Pleasant, Utah (24-2) Olympus, Holladay, Utah (27-0) Lone Peak, Highland, Utah (23-3) Allen, Texas (35-5) Bishop Miege, Roeland Park, Kan. (22-3) Putnam City North, Oklahoma City (25-5) North Little Rock, Ark. (25-5) Denton Guyer, Denton, Texas (38-2) Grandview, Aurora, Colo. (24-4) Tompkins, Katy (32-9)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

Findlay Prep, Henderson, Nev. (31-4) Shadow Mountain, Phoenix (25-1) Garfield, Seattle (28-1) Bishop Montgomery, Torrance, Calif. (28-1) Gonzaga Prep, Spokane, Wash. (27-0) Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (29-4) Etiwanda, Calif. (29-3) Fairfax, Los Angeles (23-9) Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif. (24-4) Grant, Portland (24-4)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.