Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 16

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

RANKINGS: Super 25 Rankings, Week 16

Through March 18 results

NORTHEAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (29-2) DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (32-5) Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (29-4) Liverpool, N.Y. (28-0) St. Benedict’s Prep, Newark, N.J. (28-2) Long Island Lutheran, Brookville, N.Y. (22-2) Archbishop Stepinac, White Plains, N.Y. (25-5) St. Maria Goretti, Hagerstown, Md. (31-9) Mansfield, Mass. (27-5) Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, N.Y. (28-3)

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Montverde (Fla.) Academy (32-0) University, Fort Lauderdale (34-1) Memphis East, Memphis, Tenn. (29-3) Oak Ridge, Orlando (30-4) Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (25-5) Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (33-4) Mountain Brook, Ala. (32-4) Upson-Lee, Thomaston, Ga. (32-0) IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (23-4) Independence, Charlotte (31-1)

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Wasatch Academy, Mount Pleasant, Utah (24-2) Olympus, Holladay, Utah (27-0) Lone Peak, Highland, Utah (23-3) Allen, Texas (35-5) Bishop Miege, Roeland Park, Kan. (22-3) Putnam City North, Oklahoma City (25-5) North Little Rock, Ark. (26-5) Denton Guyer, Denton, Texas (38-2) Grandview, Aurora, Colo. (24-4) Tompkins, Katy (32-9)

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

Findlay Prep, Henderson, Nev. (31-4) Shadow Mountain, Phoenix (25-1) Garfield, Seattle (28-1) Gonzaga Prep, Spokane, Wash. (27-0) Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (29-4) Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif. (26-4) Bishop Montgomery, Torrance, Calif. (29-2) Etiwanda, Calif. (30-4) Sheldon, Sacramento (29-5) Grant, Portland (25-4)

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.