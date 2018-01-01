Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 5

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- St. Benedict’s Prep, Newark, N.J. (11-0)
- DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (10-1)
- Gonzaga, Washington, D.C. (9-0)
- Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (9-1)
- Mount Vernon, N.Y. (9-0)
- Plymouth-Whitemarsh, Plymouth Meeting, Pa. (7-0)
- Needham, Mass. (5-0)
- Hudson Catholic, Jersey City, N.J. (2-2)
- Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (5-1)
- Mount Lebanon, Pittsburgh (8-1)
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Montverde (Fla.) Academy (18-0)
- Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (21-0)
- University, Fort Lauderdale (14-0)
- Memphis East, Memphis, Tenn. (11-1)
- McEachern, Powder Springs, Ga. (11-1)
- IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (10-3)
- Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (8-2)
- Oak Ridge, Orlando (12-3
- Upson-Lee, Thomaston, Ga. (16-0)
- Norcross, Ga. (12-2)
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- La Lumiere, La Porte, Ind. (10-1)
- Huntington-St. Joseph Central Catholic Prep, Huntington, W.Va. (13-3)
- Simeon, Chicago (11-2)
- Riley, South Bend, Ind. (9-0)
- Trinity, Louisville (11-1)
- Cass Tech, Detroit (7-0)
- Garfield Heights, Ohio (7-0)
- Belleville West, Belleville, Ill. (12-1)
- Wayne, Huber Heights, Ohio (8-1)
- Hazelwood Central, Florissant, Mo. (13-1)
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Wasatch Academy, Mount Pleasant, Utah (11-1)
- Sunrise Christian, Bel Aire, Kan. (8-2)
- Guyer, Denton, Texas (21-1)
- Rock Canyon, Highlands Ranch, Colo. (9-0)
- Southwest Christian Academy, Little Rock, Ark. (8-0)
- Las Cruces, N.M. (14-0)
- Broken Arrow, Okla. (6-0)
- Olympus, Holladay, Utah (10-0)
- Lone Peak, Highland, Utah (7-3)
- Putnam City North, Oklahoma City (6-2)
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Bishop Montgomery, Torrance, Calif. (12-0)
- Findlay Prep, Henderson, Nev. (17-2)
- Shadow Mountain, Phoenix (12-0)
- Richland, Wash. (9-0)
- Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (9-3)
- Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif. (9-1)
- Garfield, Seattle (9-0)
- Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, Napa, Calif. (13-5)
- Westchester, Los Angeles (13-2)
- Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (10-3)