Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 5

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

St. Benedict’s Prep, Newark, N.J. (11-0) DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (10-1) Gonzaga, Washington, D.C. (9-0) Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (9-1) Mount Vernon, N.Y. (9-0) Plymouth-Whitemarsh, Plymouth Meeting, Pa. (7-0) Needham, Mass. (5-0) Hudson Catholic, Jersey City, N.J. (2-2) Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (5-1) Mount Lebanon, Pittsburgh (8-1)

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Montverde (Fla.) Academy (18-0) Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (21-0) University, Fort Lauderdale (14-0) Memphis East, Memphis, Tenn. (11-1) McEachern, Powder Springs, Ga. (11-1) IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (10-3) Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (8-2) Oak Ridge, Orlando (12-3 Upson-Lee, Thomaston, Ga. (16-0) Norcross, Ga. (12-2)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

La Lumiere, La Porte, Ind. (10-1) Huntington-St. Joseph Central Catholic Prep, Huntington, W.Va. (13-3) Simeon, Chicago (11-2) Riley, South Bend, Ind. (9-0) Trinity, Louisville (11-1) Cass Tech, Detroit (7-0) Garfield Heights, Ohio (7-0) Belleville West, Belleville, Ill. (12-1) Wayne, Huber Heights, Ohio (8-1) Hazelwood Central, Florissant, Mo. (13-1)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Wasatch Academy, Mount Pleasant, Utah (11-1) Sunrise Christian, Bel Aire, Kan. (8-2) Guyer, Denton, Texas (21-1) Rock Canyon, Highlands Ranch, Colo. (9-0) Southwest Christian Academy, Little Rock, Ark. (8-0) Las Cruces, N.M. (14-0) Broken Arrow, Okla. (6-0) Olympus, Holladay, Utah (10-0) Lone Peak, Highland, Utah (7-3) Putnam City North, Oklahoma City (6-2)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.