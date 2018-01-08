USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 6

Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr., Courier-Journal

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

  1. St. Benedict’s Prep, Newark, N.J. (13-0)
  2. DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (12-1)
  3. Gonzaga, Washington, D.C. (12-0)
  4. Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (9-2)
  5. Mount Vernon, N.Y. (10-0)
  6. Plymouth-Whitemarsh, Plymouth Meeting, Pa. (9-0)
  7. Needham, Mass. (6-0)
  8. Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (7-1)
  9. Mount Lebanon, Pittsburgh (10-1)
  10. East Catholic, Manchester, Conn. (6-0)

South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

  1. Montverde (Fla.) Academy (20-0)
  2. Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (23-0)
  3. University, Fort Lauderdale (16-0)
  4. McEachern, Powder Springs, Ga. (11-2)
  5. Memphis East, Memphis, Tenn. (12-3)
  6. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (11-4)
  7. Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (10-2)
  8. Oak Ridge, Orlando (14-3)
  9. Upson-Lee, Thomaston, Ga. (16-0)
  10. Norcross, Ga. (14-2)

Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

  1. Simeon, Chicago (12-2)
  2. La Lumiere, La Porte, Ind. (11-2)
  3. Riley, South Bend, Ind. (11-0)
  4. Trinity, Louisville (13-1)
  5. Wayne, Huber Heights, Ohio (10-0)
  6. Upper Arlington, Arlington, Ohio (10-0)
  7. Cass Tech, Detroit (7-0)
  8. Belleville West, Belleville, Ill. (14-1)
  9. Cretin-Derham Hall, St. Paul, Minn. (9-1)
  10. Hazelwood Central, Florissant, Mo. (14-1)

Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

  1. Wasatch Academy, Mount Pleasant, Utah (12-1)
  2. Sunrise Christian, Bel Aire, Kan. (12-2)
  3. Guyer, Denton, Texas (23-1)
  4. Rock Canyon, Highlands Ranch, Colo.  (11-0)
  5. Las Cruces, N.M. (15-0)
  6. Broken Arrow, Okla. (8-1)
  7. Olympus, Holladay, Utah (11-0)
  8. Olathe Northwest, Olathe, Kansas (6-0)
  9. Lone Peak, Highland, Utah (9-3)
  10. Putnam City North, Oklahoma City (8-3)

Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

  1. Bishop Montgomery, Torrance, Calif. (14-0)
  2. Findlay Prep, Henderson, Nev. (19-2)
  3. Shadow Mountain, Phoenix (12-0)
  4. Richland, Wash. (12-0)
  5. Garfield, Seattle (11-0)
  6. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (10-4)
  7. Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif. (12-2)
  8. Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (11-3)
  9. Jefferson, Portland, Ore. (9-2)
  10. Etiwanda, Calif. (15-1)

