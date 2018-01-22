Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 8

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

St. Benedict’s Prep, Newark, N.J. (17-0) Gonzaga, Washington, D.C. (17-1) DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (15-3) Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (14-2) Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (12-2) Plymouth-Whitemarsh, Plymouth Meeting, Pa. (15-0) Hudson Catholic, Jersey City (9-3) Needham, Mass. (9-0) East Catholic, Manchester, Conn. (10-0) Cardozo, Queens, N.Y. (15-0)

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Montverde (Fla.) Academy (23-0) Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (29-0) University, Fort Lauderdale (20-1) Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (16-2) McEachern, Powder Springs, Ga. (14-2) Memphis East, Memphis, Tenn. (13-3) Oak Ridge, Orlando (17-3) Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (12-5) Upson-Lee, Thomaston, Ga. (20-0) Garner, N.C. (14-1)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Simeon, Chicago (17-3) La Lumiere, La Porte, Ind. (14-3) Riley, South Bend, Ind. (15-0) Trinity, Louisville (17-1) Wayne, Huber Heights, Ohio (12-0) Cretin-Derham Hall, St. Paul, Minn. (12-1) Hazelwood Central, Florissant, Mo. (17-1) Curie, Chicago (16-2) Webster Groves, Mo. (9-6) Chaminade, St. Louis (14-2)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Sunrise Christian, Bel Aire, Kan. (15-2) Guyer, Denton, Texas (27-1) Wasatch Academy, Mount Pleasant, Utah (15-2) Rock Canyon, Highlands Ranch, Colo. (15-0) Las Cruces, N.M. (19-0) Broken Arrow, Okla. (15-1) Olympus, Holladay, Utah (15-0) Lone Peak, Highland, Utah (12-3) Westlake, Austin, Texas (25-3) Hillcrest, Idaho Falls (14-2)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.