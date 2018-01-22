Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 8

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- St. Benedict’s Prep, Newark, N.J. (17-0)
- Gonzaga, Washington, D.C. (17-1)
- DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (15-3)
- Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (14-2)
- Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (12-2)
- Plymouth-Whitemarsh, Plymouth Meeting, Pa. (15-0)
- Hudson Catholic, Jersey City (9-3)
- Needham, Mass. (9-0)
- East Catholic, Manchester, Conn. (10-0)
- Cardozo, Queens, N.Y. (15-0)
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Montverde (Fla.) Academy (23-0)
- Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (29-0)
- University, Fort Lauderdale (20-1)
- Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (16-2)
- McEachern, Powder Springs, Ga. (14-2)
- Memphis East, Memphis, Tenn. (13-3)
- Oak Ridge, Orlando (17-3)
- Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (12-5)
- Upson-Lee, Thomaston, Ga. (20-0)
- Garner, N.C. (14-1)
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- Simeon, Chicago (17-3)
- La Lumiere, La Porte, Ind. (14-3)
- Riley, South Bend, Ind. (15-0)
- Trinity, Louisville (17-1)
- Wayne, Huber Heights, Ohio (12-0)
- Cretin-Derham Hall, St. Paul, Minn. (12-1)
- Hazelwood Central, Florissant, Mo. (17-1)
- Curie, Chicago (16-2)
- Webster Groves, Mo. (9-6)
- Chaminade, St. Louis (14-2)
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Sunrise Christian, Bel Aire, Kan. (15-2)
- Guyer, Denton, Texas (27-1)
- Wasatch Academy, Mount Pleasant, Utah (15-2)
- Rock Canyon, Highlands Ranch, Colo. (15-0)
- Las Cruces, N.M. (19-0)
- Broken Arrow, Okla. (15-1)
- Olympus, Holladay, Utah (15-0)
- Lone Peak, Highland, Utah (12-3)
- Westlake, Austin, Texas (25-3)
- Hillcrest, Idaho Falls (14-2)
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Bishop Montgomery, Torrance, Calif. (19-0)
- Findlay Prep, Henderson, Nev. (23-2)
- Shadow Mountain, Phoenix (14-0)
- Garfield, Seattle (16-0)
- Richland, Wash. (16-0)
- Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (16-4)
- Etiwanda, Calif. (21-1)
- Gonzaga Prep, Spokane, Wash. (16-0)
- St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif. (17-3)
- Crespi, Encino, Calif. (19-2)