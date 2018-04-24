USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings - FINAL

Photo: Scott Clause, USA TODAY Network)

Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings - FINAL

Super 25

Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings - FINAL

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

MORE: Super 25 Boys Winter Soccer Rankings

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Plant City (Plant City, Fla.) 18-1-1
2 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) 19-1-3
3 American Heritage (Delray Beach, Fla.) 20-3-1
4 Fletcher (Neptune Beach, Fla.) 23-1-3
5 Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) 27-1-1
6 Miami Beach (Miami Beach, Fla.) 24-2-2
7 Seminole (Sanford, Fla.) 26-2-3
8 Gulf Coast (Naples, Fla.) 18-6-4
9 Palm Harbor University (Palm Harbor, Fla.) 17-1-2
10 Palmer Trinity School (Miami, Fla.) 19-2-0

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Episcopal School of Acadiana (Cade, La.) 23-0-1
2 Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.) 18-4-2
3 Jesuit (New Orleans, La.) 22-3-5
4 St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.) 24-2-1
5 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 17-3-1
6 Tupelo (Tupelo, Miss.) 17-1-0
7 St. Amant (St. Amant, La.) 23-2-1
8 C.E. Byrd (Shreveport, La.) 22-3-2
9 Northwest Rankin (Brandon, Miss.) 20-2-2
10 Holy Cross (New Orleans, La.) 20-3-2

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Alief Elsik (Houston, Texas) 22-0-2
2 Reagan (San Antonio, Texas) 19-2-7
3 Coppell (Coppell, Texas) 22-3-3
4 Wakeland (Frisco, Texas) 19-4-6
5 Irving (Irving, Texas) 15-6-5
6 McKinney Boyd (McKinney, Texas) 22-1-3
7 Aledo (Aledo, Texas) 25-1-4
8 Valley View (Pharr, Texas) 31-1-0
9 San Elizario (San Elizario, Texas) 22-5-0
10 Central Catholic (San Antonio, Texas) 14-2-3

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)

Rank School W-L-T
1 St. Ignatius College Prep (San Francisco, Calif.) 20-1-5
2 Folsom (Folsom, Calif.) 23-1-4
3 Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.) 25-1-4
4 Loyola (Los Angeles, Calif.) 23-3-7
5 Santa Barbara (Santa Barbara, Calif.) 19-2-3
6 Cathedral (Los Angeles, Calif.) 20-4-5
7 Desert Vista (Phoenix, Ariz.) 18-4-2
8 Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) 21-1-2
9 Chandler (Chandler, Ariz.) 19-1-5
10 San Clemente (San Clemente, Calif.) 19-6-6

Records shown are through games of April 24, 2018

, , , , Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2qXq3eF
Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings - FINAL

Check out the FINAL Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings!

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.