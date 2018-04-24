Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings - FINAL

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Plant City (Plant City, Fla.) 18-1-1 2 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) 19-1-3 3 American Heritage (Delray Beach, Fla.) 20-3-1 4 Fletcher (Neptune Beach, Fla.) 23-1-3 5 Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) 27-1-1 6 Miami Beach (Miami Beach, Fla.) 24-2-2 7 Seminole (Sanford, Fla.) 26-2-3 8 Gulf Coast (Naples, Fla.) 18-6-4 9 Palm Harbor University (Palm Harbor, Fla.) 17-1-2 10 Palmer Trinity School (Miami, Fla.) 19-2-0

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Episcopal School of Acadiana (Cade, La.) 23-0-1 2 Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.) 18-4-2 3 Jesuit (New Orleans, La.) 22-3-5 4 St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.) 24-2-1 5 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 17-3-1 6 Tupelo (Tupelo, Miss.) 17-1-0 7 St. Amant (St. Amant, La.) 23-2-1 8 C.E. Byrd (Shreveport, La.) 22-3-2 9 Northwest Rankin (Brandon, Miss.) 20-2-2 10 Holy Cross (New Orleans, La.) 20-3-2

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Alief Elsik (Houston, Texas) 22-0-2 2 Reagan (San Antonio, Texas) 19-2-7 3 Coppell (Coppell, Texas) 22-3-3 4 Wakeland (Frisco, Texas) 19-4-6 5 Irving (Irving, Texas) 15-6-5 6 McKinney Boyd (McKinney, Texas) 22-1-3 7 Aledo (Aledo, Texas) 25-1-4 8 Valley View (Pharr, Texas) 31-1-0 9 San Elizario (San Elizario, Texas) 22-5-0 10 Central Catholic (San Antonio, Texas) 14-2-3

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Ignatius College Prep (San Francisco, Calif.) 20-1-5 2 Folsom (Folsom, Calif.) 23-1-4 3 Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.) 25-1-4 4 Loyola (Los Angeles, Calif.) 23-3-7 5 Santa Barbara (Santa Barbara, Calif.) 19-2-3 6 Cathedral (Los Angeles, Calif.) 20-4-5 7 Desert Vista (Phoenix, Ariz.) 18-4-2 8 Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) 21-1-2 9 Chandler (Chandler, Ariz.) 19-1-5 10 San Clemente (San Clemente, Calif.) 19-6-6

Records shown are through games of April 24, 2018