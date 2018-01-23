Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings - Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

MORE: Super 25 Boys Winter Soccer Rankings

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Palm Harbor University (Palm Harbor, Fla.) 12-0-1 2 Fleming Island (Orange Park, Fla.) 12-0-2 3 Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) 20-0-1 4 Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.) 14-1-0 5 Seminole (Sanford, Fla.) 18-0-3 6 Fletcher (Neptune Bay, Fla.) 17-0-1 7 Freedom (Orlando, Fla.) 14-0-2 8 Gulliver Prep (Miami, Fla.) 8-1-1 9 Marjory Stoneman Douglas (Parkland, Fla.) 12-0-1 10 Wiregrass Ranch (Wesley Chapel, Fla.) 18-3-1

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.) 17-1-1 2 Tupelo (Tupelo, Miss.) 13-0-0 3 St. Amant (St. Amant, La.) 20-1-1 4 Episcopal School of Acadiana (Cade, La.) 16-0-1 5 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 11-1-1 6 Northwest Rankin (Brandon, Miss.) 15-0-2 7 Catholic (Baton Rouge, La.) 12-2-1 8 Lafayette (Lafayette, La.) 15-1-8 9 Dutchtown (Geismar, La.) 12-2-1 10 Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.) 11-4-2

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T 1 McKinney Boyd (McKinney, Texas) 7-0-0 2 Alief Elsik (Houston, Texas) 6-0-0 3 North Shore (Houston, Texas) 9-0-1 4 Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas) 5-1-1 5 Seven Lakes (Katy, Texas) 7-0-1 6 Reagan (San Antonio, Texas) 5-1-2 7 Central Catholic (San Antonio, Texas) 8-0-2 8 Langham Creek (Houston, Texas) 9-1-2 9 Sam Houston (Arlington, Texas) 4-2-0 10 Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas) 5-0-2

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) 18-0-2 2 Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.) 13-0-2 3 Servite (Anahem, Calif.) 14-1-1 4 Santa Barbara (Santa Barbara, Calif.) 10-0-2 5 San Pasqual (Escondido, Calif.) 9-1-1 6 Folsom (Folsom, Calif.) 11-0-1 7 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) 8-1-4 8 Pleasant Valley (Chico, Calif.) 11-0-1 9 St. Ignatius College Prep (San Francisco, Calif.) 8-0-3 10 Marin Academy (San Rafael, Calif.) 6-0-2

Records shown are through games of Jan. 21, 2018