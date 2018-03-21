Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings - Week 6

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
REGION I (Florida)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Plant City (Plant City, Fla.)
|18-1-1
|2
|American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)
|19-1-3
|3
|American Heritge (Delray Beach, Fla.)
|20-3-1
|4
|Fletcher (Neptune Beach, Fla.)
|23-1-3
|5
|Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.)
|27-1-1
|6
|Miami Beach (Miami Beach, Fla.)
|24-2-2
|7
|Seminole (Sanford, Fla.)
|26-2-3
|8
|Gulf Coast (Naples, Fla.)
|18-6-4
|9
|Palm Harbor University (Palm Harbor, Fla.)
|17-1-2
|10
|Palmer Trinity School (Miami, Fla.)
|19-2-0
REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Episcopal School of Acadiana (Cade, La.)
|23-0-1
|2
|Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.)
|18-4-2
|3
|Jesuit (New Orleans, La.)
|22-3-5
|4
|St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.)
|24-2-1
|5
|Madison Central (Madison, Miss.)
|17-3-1
|6
|Tupelo (Tupelo, Miss.)
|17-1-0
|7
|St. Amant (St. Amant, La.)
|23-2-1
|8
|C.E. Byrd (Shreveport, La.)
|22-3-2
|9
|Northwest Rankin (Brandon, Miss.)
|20-2-2
|10
|Holy Cross (New Orleans, La.)
|20-3-2
REGION III (Texas)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Alief Elsik (Houston, Texas)
|17-0-2
|2
|McKinney Boyd (McKinney, Texas)
|17-0-3
|3
|Valley View (Pharr, Texas)
|22-0-0
|4
|North Shore (Houston, Texas)
|19-1-3
|5
|J.J. Pearce (Richardson, Texas)
|20-0-4
|6
|Centennial (Frisco, Texas)
|15-0-3
|7
|James Bowie (Austin, Texas)
|18-2-3
|8
|Seven Lakes (Katy, Texas)
|17-2-2
|9
|Reagan (San Antonio, Texas)
|12-1-6
|10
|Central Catholic (San Antonio, Texas)
|14-2-3
|10
|Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas)
|13-0-1
REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Ignatius College Prep (San Francisco, Calif.)
|20-1-5
|2
|Folsom (Folsom, Calif.)
|23-1-4
|3
|Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.)
|25-1-4
|4
|Loyola (Los Angeles, Calif.)
|23-3-7
|5
|Santa Barbara (Santa Barbara, Calif.)
|19-2-3
|6
|Cathedral (Los Angeles, Calif.)
|20-4-5
|7
|Desert Vista (Phoenix, Ariz.)
|18-4-2
|8
|Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)
|21-1-2
|9
|Chandler (Chandler, Ariz.)
|19-1-5
|10
|San Clemente (San Clemente, Calif.)
|19-6-6
Records shown are through games of March 18, 2018