Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings - Week 6

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Plant City (Plant City, Fla.) 18-1-1
2 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) 19-1-3
3 American Heritge (Delray Beach, Fla.) 20-3-1
4 Fletcher (Neptune Beach, Fla.) 23-1-3
5 Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) 27-1-1
6 Miami Beach (Miami Beach, Fla.) 24-2-2
7 Seminole (Sanford, Fla.) 26-2-3
8 Gulf Coast (Naples, Fla.) 18-6-4
9 Palm Harbor University (Palm Harbor, Fla.) 17-1-2
10 Palmer Trinity School (Miami, Fla.) 19-2-0

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Episcopal School of Acadiana (Cade, La.) 23-0-1
2 Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.) 18-4-2
3 Jesuit (New Orleans, La.) 22-3-5
4 St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.) 24-2-1
5 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 17-3-1
6 Tupelo (Tupelo, Miss.) 17-1-0
7 St. Amant (St. Amant, La.) 23-2-1
8 C.E. Byrd (Shreveport, La.) 22-3-2
9 Northwest Rankin (Brandon, Miss.) 20-2-2
10 Holy Cross (New Orleans, La.) 20-3-2

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Alief Elsik (Houston, Texas) 17-0-2
2 McKinney Boyd (McKinney, Texas) 17-0-3
3 Valley View (Pharr, Texas) 22-0-0
4 North Shore (Houston, Texas) 19-1-3
5 J.J. Pearce (Richardson, Texas) 20-0-4
6 Centennial (Frisco, Texas) 15-0-3
7 James Bowie (Austin, Texas) 18-2-3
8 Seven Lakes (Katy, Texas) 17-2-2
9 Reagan (San Antonio, Texas) 12-1-6
10 Central Catholic (San Antonio, Texas) 14-2-3
10 Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas) 13-0-1

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)

Rank School W-L-T
1 St. Ignatius College Prep (San Francisco, Calif.) 20-1-5
2 Folsom (Folsom, Calif.) 23-1-4
3 Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.) 25-1-4
4 Loyola (Los Angeles, Calif.) 23-3-7
5 Santa Barbara (Santa Barbara, Calif.) 19-2-3
6 Cathedral (Los Angeles, Calif.) 20-4-5
7 Desert Vista (Phoenix, Ariz.) 18-4-2
8 Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) 21-1-2
9 Chandler (Chandler, Ariz.) 19-1-5
10 San Clemente (San Clemente, Calif.) 19-6-6

Records shown are through games of March 18, 2018

