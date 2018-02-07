Super 25 Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 10

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
RELATED: Latest Super 25 Girls Basketball Rankings
Through Tuesday’s games.
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- Christ the King, Middle Village, N.Y. (18-0)
- St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (20-2)
- Riverdale Baptist, Upper Marlboro, Md. (16-4)
- St. John Vianney, Holmdel, N.J. (19-0)
- Newton South, Newton, Mass. (17-0)
- North Allegheny, Wexford, Pa. (20-0)
- Baldwin, N.Y. (16-1)
- New London, Conn. (17-0)
- St. Rose, Belmar, N.J. (18-1)
- St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (16-4)
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (21-2)
- Riverdale, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (24-1)
- Westridge Academy, Kernersville, N.C. (22-1)
- Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, Chattanooga, Tenn. (19-2)
- Holy Innocents Episcopal, Atlanta (23-1)
- Southeast Raleigh, Raleigh, N.C. (22-0)
- Hoover, Ala. (26-1)
- Princess Anne, Virginia Beach (17-1)
- Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. (18-3)
- Winter Haven, Fla. (25-1)
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Duncanville, Texas (34-1)
- Eagle, Idaho (23-0)
- Putnam City West, Oklahoma City (16-2)
- Belt, Mont. (17-0)
- Regis Jesuit, Aurora, Colo. (16-3)
- Bartlesville, Okla. (20-0)
- Olathe East, Olathe, Kan. (14-0)
- North Little Rock, Ark. (18-3)
- Judson, Converse, Texas (28-4)
- Fremont, Plain City Utah (16-2)
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Archbishop Mitty, San Jose, Calif. (20-0)
- St. Mary’s, Stockton, Calif. (21-2)
- Centennial, Las Vegas (23-3)
- Central Valley, Spokane, Wash. (20-0)
- Southridge, Beaverton, Ore. (19-1)
- Mesquite, Gilbert, Ariz. (23-3)
- Pinewood, Los Altos Hills (19-1)
- Seton Catholic, Chandler, Ariz. (24-3)
- Windward, Los Angeles (17-3)
- Konawaena, Kealakekua, Hawaii (26-2)
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- Edwardsville, Ill. (23-0)
- Eastview, Apple Valley, Minn. (19-0)
- Newark, Ohio (20-0)
- Boylan Catholic, Rockford, Ill. (25-0)
- Lakota West, West Chester, Ohio (19-1)
- East Kentwood, Kentwood, Mich. (16-0)
- Strafford, Mo. (24-0)
- Montini Catholic, Lombard, Ill. (27-2)
- Pike, Indianapolis (24-1)
- Canton McKinley, Canton, Ohio (17-1)