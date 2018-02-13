Super 25 Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 11

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

Through Tuesday’s games.

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

Christ the King, Middle Village, N.Y. (21-0) St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (23-2) Riverdale Baptist, Upper Marlboro, Md. (18-4) St. John Vianney, Holmdel, N.J. (21-1) Newton South, Newton, Mass. (16-0) North Allegheny, Wexford, Pa. (22-0) New London, Conn. (20-0) Baldwin, N.Y. (18-1) St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (19-4) Manasquan, N.J. (20-2)

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Riverdale, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (27-1) Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (24-2) Westridge Academy, Kernersville, N.C. (24-1) Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, Chattanooga, Tenn. (19-2) Holy Innocents Episcopal, Atlanta (26-1) Southeast Raleigh, Raleigh, N.C. (24-0) Hoover, Ala. (29-1) Princess Anne, Virginia Beach (19-1) Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. (19-3) Winter Haven, Fla. (27-1)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Duncanville, Texas (35-1) Eagle, Idaho (24-0) Putnam City West, Oklahoma City (18-2) Belt, Mont. (19-0) Regis Jesuit, Aurora, Colo. (19-3) Bartlesville, Okla. (21-0) Olathe East, Olathe, Kan. (16-0) North Little Rock, Ark. (20-3) Judson, Converse, Texas (29-4) Fremont, Plain City Utah (18-2)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

Archbishop Mitty, San Jose, Calif. (22-0) St. Mary’s, Stockton, Calif. (22-2) Centennial, Las Vegas (24-3) Central Valley, Spokane, Wash. (22-0) Southridge, Beaverton, Ore. (20-1) Mesquite, Gilbert, Ariz. (24-3) Pinewood, Los Altos Hills (21-1) Seton Catholic, Chandler, Ariz. (25-3) Windward, Los Angeles (20-3) Konawaena, Kealakekua, Hawaii (26-2)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.