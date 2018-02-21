USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 12

Photo: Rion Sanders, Great Falls Tribune

Super 25 Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 12

Super 25

Super 25 Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 12

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

RELATED: Latest Super 25 Girls Basketball Rankings

Through Monday’s games.

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

  1. Christ the King, Middle Village, N.Y. (24-0)
  2. St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (26-2)
  3. St. John Vianney, Holmdel, N.J. (23-1)
  4. Riverdale Baptist, Upper Marlboro, Md. (19-5)
  5. North Allegheny, Wexford, Pa. (22-0)
  6. New London, Conn. (22-0)
  7. Baldwin, N.Y. (18-1)
  8. St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (21-4)
  9. Manasquan, N.J. (22-2)
  10. Bishop McNamra, Forestville, Md. (20-5)

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

  1. Riverdale, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (29-1)
  2. Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (25-3)
  3. Westridge Academy, Kernersville, N.C. (26-1)
  4. Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, Chattanooga, Tenn. (19-2)
  5. Holy Innocents Episcopal, Atlanta (26-1)
  6. Southeast Raleigh, Raleigh, N.C. (26-0)
  7. Hoover, Ala. (30-1)
  8. Princess Anne, Virginia Beach (21-1)
  9. Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. (19-3)
  10. Winter Haven, Fla. (28-1)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

  1. Duncanville, Texas (37-1)
  2. Bartlesville, Okla. (23-0)
  3. Regis Jesuit, Aurora, Colo. (20-3)
  4. Putnam City West, Oklahoma City (19-3)
  5. Belt, Mont. (21-0)
  6. Olathe East, Olathe, Kan. (18-0)
  7. Judson, Converse, Texas (31-4)
  8. Fremont, Plain City Utah (19-2)
  9. Barbers Hill, Texas (28-2)
  10. Fayetteville, Ark. (30-2)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

  1. Archbishop Mitty, San Jose, Calif. (24-0)
  2. St. Mary’s, Stockton, Calif. (23-2)
  3. Centennial, Las Vegas (27-3)
  4. Central Valley, Spokane, Wash. (23-0)
  5. Southridge, Beaverton, Ore. (22-1)
  6. Mesquite, Gilbert, Ariz. (26-3)
  7. Pinewood, Los Altos Hills (23-1)
  8. Seton Catholic, Chandler, Ariz. (27-3)
  9. Windward, Los Angeles (21-3)
  10. Konawaena, Kealakekua, Hawaii (26-2)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

  1. Edwardsville, Ill. (27-0)
  2. Eastview, Apple Valley, Minn. (24-0)
  3. Boylan Catholic, Rockford, Ill. (30-0)
  4. East Kentwood, Kentwood, Mich. (18-0)
  5. Strafford, Mo. (27-0)
  6. Montini Catholic, Lombard, Ill. (30-2)
  7. Iowa City, Iowa (20-0)
  8. Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio (21-2)
  9. Pike, Indianapolis (25-2)
  10. Canton McKinley, Canton, Ohio (21-1)

, , , Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2ERefUt
Super 25 Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 12

Check out the latest Super 25 Regional Girls Soccer Rankings!

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.