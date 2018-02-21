Super 25 Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 12

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

RELATED: Latest Super 25 Girls Basketball Rankings

Through Monday’s games.

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

Christ the King, Middle Village, N.Y. (24-0) St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (26-2) St. John Vianney, Holmdel, N.J. (23-1) Riverdale Baptist, Upper Marlboro, Md. (19-5) North Allegheny, Wexford, Pa. (22-0) New London, Conn. (22-0) Baldwin, N.Y. (18-1) St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (21-4) Manasquan, N.J. (22-2) Bishop McNamra, Forestville, Md. (20-5)

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Riverdale, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (29-1) Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (25-3) Westridge Academy, Kernersville, N.C. (26-1) Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, Chattanooga, Tenn. (19-2) Holy Innocents Episcopal, Atlanta (26-1) Southeast Raleigh, Raleigh, N.C. (26-0) Hoover, Ala. (30-1) Princess Anne, Virginia Beach (21-1) Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. (19-3) Winter Haven, Fla. (28-1)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Duncanville, Texas (37-1) Bartlesville, Okla. (23-0) Regis Jesuit, Aurora, Colo. (20-3) Putnam City West, Oklahoma City (19-3) Belt, Mont. (21-0) Olathe East, Olathe, Kan. (18-0) Judson, Converse, Texas (31-4) Fremont, Plain City Utah (19-2) Barbers Hill, Texas (28-2) Fayetteville, Ark. (30-2)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

Archbishop Mitty, San Jose, Calif. (24-0) St. Mary’s, Stockton, Calif. (23-2) Centennial, Las Vegas (27-3) Central Valley, Spokane, Wash. (23-0) Southridge, Beaverton, Ore. (22-1) Mesquite, Gilbert, Ariz. (26-3) Pinewood, Los Altos Hills (23-1) Seton Catholic, Chandler, Ariz. (27-3) Windward, Los Angeles (21-3) Konawaena, Kealakekua, Hawaii (26-2)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.