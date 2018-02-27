Super 25 Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 13

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
Through Monday’s games.
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- Christ the King, Middle Village, N.Y. (24-0)
- St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (29-2)
- Riverdale Baptist, Upper Marlboro, Md. (23-5)
- North Allegheny, Wexford, Pa. (22-0)
- Manasquan, N.J. (24-2)
- St. John Vianney, Holmdel, N.J. (24-2)
- New London, Conn. (24-0)
- Baldwin, N.Y. (20-1)
- St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (21-4)
- Bishop McNamra, Forestville, Md. (21-7)
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Riverdale, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (31-1)
- Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (28-4)
- Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, Chattanooga, Tenn. (25-2)
- Holy Innocents Episcopal, Atlanta (27-1)
- Southeast Raleigh, Raleigh, N.C. (28-0)
- Princess Anne, Virginia Beach (22-1)
- Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. (19-3)
- Winter Haven, Fla. (30-1)
- Westridge Academy, Kernersville, N.C. (29-2)
- Westlake, Atlanta (27-1)
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Mansfield Timberview, Arlington, Texas (39-2)
- Bartlesville, Okla. (25-0)
- Regis Jesuit, Aurora, Colo. (21-3)
- Fremont, Plain City, Utah (23-2)
- Putnam City West, Oklahoma City (21-3)
- Belt, Mont. (24-0)
- Olathe East, Olathe, Kan. (20-0)
- Judson, Converse, Texas (34-4)
- Fayetteville, Ark. (22-3)
- Duncanville, Texas (39-2)
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Archbishop Mitty, San Jose, Calif. (25-0)
- St. Mary’s, Stockton, Calif. (25-2)
- Centennial, Las Vegas (29-3)
- Central Valley, Spokane, Wash. (24-0)
- Southridge, Beaverton, Ore. (23-1)
- Mesquite, Gilbert, Ariz. (27-3)
- Pinewood, Los Altos Hills (24-1)
- Seton Catholic, Chandler, Ariz. (29-3)
- Windward, Los Angeles (22-3)
- Konawaena, Kealakekua, Hawaii (26-2)
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- Edwardsville, Ill. (30-0)
- Eastview, Apple Valley, Minn. (26-0)
- East Kentwood, Kentwood, Mich. (21-0)
- Strafford, Mo. (29-0)
- Montini Catholic, Lombard, Ill. (33-2)
- Iowa City, Iowa (24-0)
- Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio (23-2)
- Canton McKinley, Canton, Ohio (24-1)
- Warren Central, Indianapolis (20-7)
- Riverside, Milwaukee (24-4)