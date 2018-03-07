Super 25 Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 14

USA Today Sports

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

Through Monday’s games.

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

  1. Christ the King, Middle Village, N.Y. (26-0)
  2. St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (43-2)
  3. Riverdale Baptist, Upper Marlboro, Md. (23-5)
  4. North Allegheny, Wexford, Pa. (25-0)
  5. Manasquan, N.J. (27-2)
  6. St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (24-4)
  7. Baldwin, N.Y. (21-1)
  8. Bishop McNamara, Forestville, Md. (21-7)
  9. Poolesville, Md. (25-0)
  10. Cardinal O’Hara, Springfield, Pa. (21-4)

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

  1. Riverdale, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (33-1)
  2. Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (31-4)
  3. Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, Chattanooga, Tenn. (25-2)
  4. Holy Innocents Episcopal, Atlanta (27-1)
  5. Southeast Raleigh, Raleigh, N.C. (30-0)
  6. Princess Anne, Virginia Beach (24-1)
  7. Winter Haven, Fla. (32-1)
  8. Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. (19-3)
  9. Westridge Academy, Kernersville, N.C. (29-2)
  10. Westlake, Atlanta (29-1)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

  1. Amarillo, Texas (40-2)
  2. Mansfield Timberview, Arlington, Texas (40-2)
  3. Regis Jesuit, Aurora, Colo. (23-3)
  4. Fremont, Plain City Utah (23-2)
  5. Putnam City West, Oklahoma City (21-3)
  6. Olathe East, Olathe, Kan. (22-0)
  7. Plano, Texas (35-6)
  8. North Little Rock, Ark. (25-4)
  9. Judson, Converse, Texas (34-5)
  10. Duncanville, Texas (39-2)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

  1. Archbishop Mitty, San Jose, Calif. (27-0)
  2. St. Mary’s, Stockton, Calif. (27-2)
  3. Centennial, Las Vegas (29-3)
  4. Central Valley, Spokane, Wash. (27-0)
  5. Southridge, Beaverton, Ore. (25-1)
  6. Pinewood, Los Altos Hills (25-2)
  7. Seton Catholic, Chandler, Ariz. (29-3)
  8. Windward, Los Angeles (23-3)
  9. Konawaena, Kealakekua, Hawaii (26-2)
  10. Chaparral, Scottsdale, Ariz. (26-5)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

  1. Eastview, Apple Valley, Minn. (28-0)
  2. Geneva, Ill. (31-3)
  3. Strafford, Mo. (30-0)
  4. Montini Catholic, Lombard, Ill. (33-2)
  5. Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio (25-2)
  6. Warren Central, Indianapolis (20-7)
  7. East Lansing, Mich. (23-0)
  8. Mukwonago, Wis. (24-2)
  9. Montini Catholic, Lombard, Ill. (34-3)
  10. Newark, Ohio (26-1)

