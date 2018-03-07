Super 25 Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 14

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
RELATED: Latest Super 25 Girls Basketball Rankings
Through Monday’s games.
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- Christ the King, Middle Village, N.Y. (26-0)
- St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (43-2)
- Riverdale Baptist, Upper Marlboro, Md. (23-5)
- North Allegheny, Wexford, Pa. (25-0)
- Manasquan, N.J. (27-2)
- St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (24-4)
- Baldwin, N.Y. (21-1)
- Bishop McNamara, Forestville, Md. (21-7)
- Poolesville, Md. (25-0)
- Cardinal O’Hara, Springfield, Pa. (21-4)
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Riverdale, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (33-1)
- Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (31-4)
- Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, Chattanooga, Tenn. (25-2)
- Holy Innocents Episcopal, Atlanta (27-1)
- Southeast Raleigh, Raleigh, N.C. (30-0)
- Princess Anne, Virginia Beach (24-1)
- Winter Haven, Fla. (32-1)
- Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. (19-3)
- Westridge Academy, Kernersville, N.C. (29-2)
- Westlake, Atlanta (29-1)
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Amarillo, Texas (40-2)
- Mansfield Timberview, Arlington, Texas (40-2)
- Regis Jesuit, Aurora, Colo. (23-3)
- Fremont, Plain City Utah (23-2)
- Putnam City West, Oklahoma City (21-3)
- Olathe East, Olathe, Kan. (22-0)
- Plano, Texas (35-6)
- North Little Rock, Ark. (25-4)
- Judson, Converse, Texas (34-5)
- Duncanville, Texas (39-2)
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Archbishop Mitty, San Jose, Calif. (27-0)
- St. Mary’s, Stockton, Calif. (27-2)
- Centennial, Las Vegas (29-3)
- Central Valley, Spokane, Wash. (27-0)
- Southridge, Beaverton, Ore. (25-1)
- Pinewood, Los Altos Hills (25-2)
- Seton Catholic, Chandler, Ariz. (29-3)
- Windward, Los Angeles (23-3)
- Konawaena, Kealakekua, Hawaii (26-2)
- Chaparral, Scottsdale, Ariz. (26-5)
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- Eastview, Apple Valley, Minn. (28-0)
- Geneva, Ill. (31-3)
- Strafford, Mo. (30-0)
- Montini Catholic, Lombard, Ill. (33-2)
- Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio (25-2)
- Warren Central, Indianapolis (20-7)
- East Lansing, Mich. (23-0)
- Mukwonago, Wis. (24-2)
- Montini Catholic, Lombard, Ill. (34-3)
- Newark, Ohio (26-1)