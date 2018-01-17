Super 25 Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 7

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

Through Tuesday’s games.

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (14-1) Christ the King, Middle Village, N.Y. (12-0) Riverdale Baptist, Upper Marlboro, Md. (11-3) Rock Creek Christian, Upper Marlboro, Md. (17-4) Manasquan, N.J. (8-1) Bishop McNamara, Forestville, Md. (12-2) Newton South, Newton, Mass. (11-0) North Allegheny, Wexford, Pa. (11-0) Long Island Lutheran, Brooksville, N.Y. (9-3) Baldwin, N.Y. (9-1)

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Riverdale, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (18-1) Winter Haven, Fla. (17-0) Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (14-2) Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, Chattanooga, Tenn. (17-2) Westridge Academy, Kernersville, N.C. (17-1) Holy Innocents Episcopal, Atlanta (16-1) Southeast Raleigh, Raleigh, N.C. (17-0) Hoover, Ala. (21-1) Princess Anne, Virginia Beach (11-1) Westwood, Blythewood, S.C. (16-1)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Duncanville, Texas (28-1) Eagle, Idaho (17-0) Copper Hills, West Jordan, Utah (15-1) Belt, Mont. (11-0) Steele, Cibolo, Texas (25-3) Conway, Ark. (16-1) Regis Jesuit, Aurora, Colo. (11-3) Putnam City West, Oklahoma City (13-2) Richardson, Texas (23-3) Bartlesville, Okla. (12-0)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

Archbishop Mitty, San Jose, Calif. (16-0) St. Mary’s, Stockton, Calif. (17-2) Centennial, Las Vegas (17-3) Central Valley, Spokane, Wash. (14-0) Southridge, Beaverton, Ore. (13-1) Mesquite, Gilbert, Ariz. (17-3) Pinewood, Los Altos Hills (14-1) Eastlake, Sammamish, Wash. (14-0) Seton Catholic, Chandler, Ariz. (16-3) Windward, Los Angeles (11-3)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.