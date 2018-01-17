Super 25 Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 7

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
Through Tuesday’s games.
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (14-1)
- Christ the King, Middle Village, N.Y. (12-0)
- Riverdale Baptist, Upper Marlboro, Md. (11-3)
- Rock Creek Christian, Upper Marlboro, Md. (17-4)
- Manasquan, N.J. (8-1)
- Bishop McNamara, Forestville, Md. (12-2)
- Newton South, Newton, Mass. (11-0)
- North Allegheny, Wexford, Pa. (11-0)
- Long Island Lutheran, Brooksville, N.Y. (9-3)
- Baldwin, N.Y. (9-1)
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Riverdale, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (18-1)
- Winter Haven, Fla. (17-0)
- Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (14-2)
- Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, Chattanooga, Tenn. (17-2)
- Westridge Academy, Kernersville, N.C. (17-1)
- Holy Innocents Episcopal, Atlanta (16-1)
- Southeast Raleigh, Raleigh, N.C. (17-0)
- Hoover, Ala. (21-1)
- Princess Anne, Virginia Beach (11-1)
- Westwood, Blythewood, S.C. (16-1)
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Duncanville, Texas (28-1)
- Eagle, Idaho (17-0)
- Copper Hills, West Jordan, Utah (15-1)
- Belt, Mont. (11-0)
- Steele, Cibolo, Texas (25-3)
- Conway, Ark. (16-1)
- Regis Jesuit, Aurora, Colo. (11-3)
- Putnam City West, Oklahoma City (13-2)
- Richardson, Texas (23-3)
- Bartlesville, Okla. (12-0)
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Archbishop Mitty, San Jose, Calif. (16-0)
- St. Mary’s, Stockton, Calif. (17-2)
- Centennial, Las Vegas (17-3)
- Central Valley, Spokane, Wash. (14-0)
- Southridge, Beaverton, Ore. (13-1)
- Mesquite, Gilbert, Ariz. (17-3)
- Pinewood, Los Altos Hills (14-1)
- Eastlake, Sammamish, Wash. (14-0)
- Seton Catholic, Chandler, Ariz. (16-3)
- Windward, Los Angeles (11-3)
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- Edwardsville, Ill. (18-0)
- Eastview, Apple Valley, Minn. (13-0)
- Mercer County, Harrodsburg, Ky. (17-2)
- Montini Catholic, Lombard, Ill. (22-1)
- Boylan Catholic, Rockford, Ill. (17-0)
- Newark, Ohio (11-0)
- Carmel, Ind. (20-1)
- Lakota West, West Chester, Ohio (12-1)
- East Kentwood, Kentwood, Mich. (10-0)
- Strafford, Mo. (15-0)