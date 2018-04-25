Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings - FINAL

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Johns Country Day School (Orange Park, Fla.) 26-0-0 2 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) 22-1-0 3 Lourdes Academy (Miami, Fla.) 20-1-0 4 Oviedo (Oviedo, Fla.) 22-1-0 5 Estero (Estero, Fla.) 24-3-1 6 Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.) 23-2-2 7 Merritt Island (Merritt Island, Fla.) 25-3-0 8 Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.) 19-1-1 9 The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) 20-6-2 10 Gulf Breeze (Gulf Breeze, Fla.) 24-2-1

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.) 21-1-3 2 Brandon (Brandon, Miss.) 18-2-3 3 Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans, La.) 27-3-1 4 Northwest Rankin (Brandon, Miss.) 23-2-0 5 Mandeville (Mandeville, La.) 25-6-0 6 Florence (Florence, Miss.) 24-3-0 7 West Lauderdale (Collinsville, Miss.) 22-2-2 8 University (Baton Rouge, La.) 20-0-3 9 Acadiana (Lafayette, La.) 19-2-4 10 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 15-4-1

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Memorial (Houston, Texas) 28-0-1 2 Wakeland (Frisco, Texas) 24-1-4 3 Grapevine (Grapevine, Texas) 28-2-1 4 Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas) 23-4-1 5 Cinco Ranch (Katy, Texas) 25-1-2 6 Highland Park (Dallas, Texas) 25-1-1 7 McAllen (McAllen, Texas) 26-4-1 8 Allen (Allen, Texas) 19-3-1 9 Heritage (Midlothian, Texas) 29-3-1 10 Jasper (Jasper, Texas) 18-2-1

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Monte Vista (Danville, Calif.) 25-1-1 2 JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) 25-2-2 3 Upland (Upland, Calif.) 23-3-1 4 Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) 22-2-2 5 Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.) 19-1-1 6 Academy of Our Lady of Peace (San Diego, Calif.) 24-1-2 7 Temecula Valley (Temecula, Calif.) 25-6-2 8 Los Alamitos (Los Alamitos, Calif.) 25-3-2 9 Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) 22-3-0 10 Flintridge Prep (La Canada, Calif.) 26-5-2

Records shown are through games of April 24, 2018