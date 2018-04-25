USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings - FINAL

Photo: Chris Todd, Clarion Ledger

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T
1 St. Johns Country Day School (Orange Park, Fla.) 26-0-0
2 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) 22-1-0
3 Lourdes Academy (Miami, Fla.) 20-1-0
4 Oviedo (Oviedo, Fla.) 22-1-0
5 Estero (Estero, Fla.) 24-3-1
6 Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.) 23-2-2
7 Merritt Island (Merritt Island, Fla.) 25-3-0
8 Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.) 19-1-1
9 The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) 20-6-2
10 Gulf Breeze (Gulf Breeze, Fla.) 24-2-1

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T
1 St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.) 21-1-3
2 Brandon (Brandon, Miss.) 18-2-3
3 Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans, La.) 27-3-1
4 Northwest Rankin (Brandon, Miss.) 23-2-0
5 Mandeville (Mandeville, La.) 25-6-0
6 Florence (Florence, Miss.) 24-3-0
7 West Lauderdale (Collinsville, Miss.) 22-2-2
8 University (Baton Rouge, La.) 20-0-3
9 Acadiana (Lafayette, La.) 19-2-4
10 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 15-4-1

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Memorial (Houston, Texas) 28-0-1
2 Wakeland (Frisco, Texas) 24-1-4
3 Grapevine (Grapevine, Texas) 28-2-1
4 Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas) 23-4-1
5 Cinco Ranch (Katy, Texas) 25-1-2
6 Highland Park (Dallas, Texas) 25-1-1
7 McAllen (McAllen, Texas) 26-4-1
8 Allen (Allen, Texas) 19-3-1
9 Heritage (Midlothian, Texas) 29-3-1
10 Jasper (Jasper, Texas) 18-2-1

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Monte Vista (Danville, Calif.) 25-1-1
2 JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) 25-2-2
3 Upland (Upland, Calif.) 23-3-1
4 Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) 22-2-2
5 Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.) 19-1-1
6 Academy of Our Lady of Peace (San Diego, Calif.) 24-1-2
7 Temecula Valley (Temecula, Calif.) 25-6-2
8 Los Alamitos (Los Alamitos, Calif.) 25-3-2
9 Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) 22-3-0
10 Flintridge Prep (La Canada, Calif.) 26-5-2

Records shown are through games of April 24, 2018

