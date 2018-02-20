Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings - Week 4

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Johns Country Day School (Orange Park, Fla.) 25-0-0 2 Oviedo (Oviedo, Fla.) 22-2-0 3 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) 21-1-0 4 Estero (Estero, Fla.) 24-2-1 5 Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.) 23-2-2 6 Merritt Island (Merritt Island, Fla.) 23-3-0 7 Lourdes Academy (Miami, Fla.) 19-1-0 8 Gulf Breeze (Gulf Breeze, Fla.) 17-1-0 9 The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) 20-6-2 10 Oxbridge Academy (West Palm Beach, Fla.) 12-1-4

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.) 20-1-3 2 Brandon (Brandon, Miss.) 18-2-3 3 Vandebilt Catholic (Houma, La.) 26-4-2 4 Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans, La.) 25-2-1 5 Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.) 23-2-0 6 Mandeville (Mandeville, La.) 25-5-0 7 West Lauderdale (Collinswood, Miss.) 22-2-2 8 Acadiana (Lafayette, La.) 19-2-4 9 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 15-4-1 10 St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.) 17-6-3

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Cinco Ranch (Katy, Texas) 15-0-1 2 Kingwood Humble (Houston, Texas) 14-1-1 3 Highland Park (Dallas, Texas) 13-0-1 4 Grapevine (Grapevine, Texas) 15-1-1 5 Allen (Allen, Texas) 12-1-1 6 Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas) 12-1-1 7 Hebron (Lewisville, Texas) 9-1-1 8 Wakeland (Frisco, Texas) 12-1-2 9 Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) 11-2-1 10 Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas) 11-3-0

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Mont Vista (Danville, Calif.) 19-1-1 2 JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) 17-1-2 3 Los Alamitos (Los Alamitos, Calif.) 24-2-2 4 Upland (Upland, Calif.) 17-2-1 5 Archbishop Mitty (San Jose Calif.) 16-1-2 6 Xavier Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) 16-1-2 7 Mountain View (Mountain View, Calif.) 18-1-0 8 Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) 20-3-0 9 Catalina Foothills (Tucson, Ariz.) 21-2-3 10 South Hills (West Covina, Calif.) 19-3-2

Records shown are through games of Feb. 18, 2018