Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings - Week 4

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
REGION I (Florida)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Johns Country Day School (Orange Park, Fla.)
|25-0-0
|2
|Oviedo (Oviedo, Fla.)
|22-2-0
|3
|Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)
|21-1-0
|4
|Estero (Estero, Fla.)
|24-2-1
|5
|Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.)
|23-2-2
|6
|Merritt Island (Merritt Island, Fla.)
|23-3-0
|7
|Lourdes Academy (Miami, Fla.)
|19-1-0
|8
|Gulf Breeze (Gulf Breeze, Fla.)
|17-1-0
|9
|The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.)
|20-6-2
|10
|Oxbridge Academy (West Palm Beach, Fla.)
|12-1-4
REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.)
|20-1-3
|2
|Brandon (Brandon, Miss.)
|18-2-3
|3
|Vandebilt Catholic (Houma, La.)
|26-4-2
|4
|Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans, La.)
|25-2-1
|5
|Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.)
|23-2-0
|6
|Mandeville (Mandeville, La.)
|25-5-0
|7
|West Lauderdale (Collinswood, Miss.)
|22-2-2
|8
|Acadiana (Lafayette, La.)
|19-2-4
|9
|Madison Central (Madison, Miss.)
|15-4-1
|10
|St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)
|17-6-3
REGION III (Texas)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Cinco Ranch (Katy, Texas)
|15-0-1
|2
|Kingwood Humble (Houston, Texas)
|14-1-1
|3
|Highland Park (Dallas, Texas)
|13-0-1
|4
|Grapevine (Grapevine, Texas)
|15-1-1
|5
|Allen (Allen, Texas)
|12-1-1
|6
|Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)
|12-1-1
|7
|Hebron (Lewisville, Texas)
|9-1-1
|8
|Wakeland (Frisco, Texas)
|12-1-2
|9
|Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas)
|11-2-1
|10
|Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas)
|11-3-0
REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Mont Vista (Danville, Calif.)
|19-1-1
|2
|JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)
|17-1-2
|3
|Los Alamitos (Los Alamitos, Calif.)
|24-2-2
|4
|Upland (Upland, Calif.)
|17-2-1
|5
|Archbishop Mitty (San Jose Calif.)
|16-1-2
|6
|Xavier Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)
|16-1-2
|7
|Mountain View (Mountain View, Calif.)
|18-1-0
|8
|Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.)
|20-3-0
|9
|Catalina Foothills (Tucson, Ariz.)
|21-2-3
|10
|South Hills (West Covina, Calif.)
|19-3-2
Records shown are through games of Feb. 18, 2018