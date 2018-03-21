Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings - Week 6

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
REGION I (Florida)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Johns Country Day School (Orange Park, Fla.)
|26-0-0
|2
|Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)
|22-1-0
|3
|Lourdes Academy (Miami, Fla.)
|20-1-0
|4
|Oviedo (Oviedo, Fla.)
|22-1-0
|5
|Estero (Estero, Fla.)
|24-3-1
|6
|Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.)
|23-2-2
|7
|Merritt Island (Merritt Island, Fla.)
|25-3-0
|8
|Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.)
|19-1-1
|9
|The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.)
|20-6-2
|10
|Gulf Breeze (Gulf Breeze, Fla.)
|24-2-1
REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.)
|21-1-3
|2
|Brandon (Brandon, Miss.)
|18-2-3
|3
|Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans, La.)
|27-3-1
|4
|Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.)
|23-2-0
|5
|Mandeville (Mandeville, La.)
|25-6-0
|6
|Florence (Florence, Miss.)
|24-3-0
|7
|West Lauderdale (Collinsvllle, Miss.)
|22-2-2
|8
|University (Baton Rouge, La.)
|20-0-3
|9
|Acadiana (Lafayette, La.)
|19-2-4
|10
|Madison Central (Madison, Miss.)
|15-4-1
REGION III (Texas)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Cinco Ranch (Katy, Texas)
|19-0-1
|2
|Kingwood Humble (Houston, Texas)
|20-1-2
|3
|Highland Park (Dallas, Texas)
|19-0-1
|4
|Grapevine (Grapevine, Texas)
|20-1-1
|5
|Allen (Allen, Texas)
|13-1-1
|6
|Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)
|18-1-2
|7
|Hebron (Lewisville, Texas)
|12-6-3
|8
|Wakeland (Frisco, Texas)
|10-1-1
|9
|Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas)
|11-2-1
|10
|Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas)
|17-3-1
REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Monte Vista (Danville, Calif.)
|25-1-1
|2
|JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)
|25-2-2
|3
|Upland (Upland, Calif.)
|23-3-1
|4
|Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.)
|22-2-2
|5
|Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.)
|19-1-1
|6
|Academy of Our Lady of Peace (San Diego, Calif.)
|24-1-2
|7
|Temecula Valley (Temecula, Calif.)
|25-6-2
|8
|Los Alamitos (Los Alamitos, Calif.)
|25-3-2
|9
|Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.)
|22-3-0
|10
|Flintridge Prep (La Canada, Calif.)
|26-5-2
Records shown are through games of March 18, 2018