Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings -- FINAL

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

MORE: Spring Boys Soccer Rankings

MORE: Spring Girls Soccer Rankings

REGION I (South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 28-0-0 2 Albemarle (Charlottesville, Va.) 20-0-1 3 Deep Run (Glen Allen, Va.) 19-2-0 4 Cosby (Midlothian, Va.) 18-3-0 5 Oakton (Vienna, Va.) 18-1-2 6 The Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 16-3-3 7 Berea (S.C.) 22-0-1 8 McCallie School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 15-2-1 9 Station Camp (Tenn.) 22-2-1 10 Blacksburg (Va.) 22-0-0

REGION II (Alabama and Georgia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 22-0-1 2 Homewood (Homewood, Ala.) 24-0-2 3 Johnson (Gainesville, Ga.) 18-2-2 4 Chattahoochee (Johns Creek, Ga.) 15-3-3 5 Cambridge (Milton, Ga.) 19-2-0 6 Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) 18-4-1 7 South Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.) 18-4-1 8 Northwest Whitfield (Tunnel Hill, Ga.) 18-4-1 9 Alpharetta (Alpharetta, Ga.) 17-3-1 10 Padeia (Atlanta, Ga.) 19-2-1

REGION III (Iowa, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Kearney (Kearney, Neb.) 18-2-0 2 Omaha Westside (Omaha, Neb.) 17-2-0 3 Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa) 15-0-0 4 Prairie (Cedar Falls, Iowa) 10-1-0 5 Omaha South (Omaha, Neb.) 19-2-0 6 Pleasant Grove (Pleasant Grove, Utah) 15-3-1 7 Bettendorf (Bettendorf, Iowa) 10-2-0 8 Cheyenne Central (Wyo.) 14-5-0 9 Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyo) 14-1-1 10 Natrona County (Casper, Wyo.) 7-4-0

REGION IV (Arkansas and Oklahoma)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Union (Tulsa, Okla.) 18-0-0 2 Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.) 17-2-0 3 East Central (Tulsa, Okla.) 18-1-0 4 Springdale (Springdale, Ark.) 19-2-1 5 Deer Creek (Edmond, Okla.) 15-3-0 6 Northside (Fort Smith, Ark.) 16-5-1 7 Conway (Conway, Ark.) 18-3-0 8 Jonesboro (Jonesboro, Ark.) 25-2-0 9 Mustang (Mustang, Okla.) 12-4-0 10 Fort Gibson (Fort Gibson, Okla.) 16-4-1

REGION V (Alaska, California and Washington)