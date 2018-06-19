Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings -- FINAL

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
REGION I (South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.)
|28-0-0
|2
|Albemarle (Charlottesville, Va.)
|20-0-1
|3
|Deep Run (Glen Allen, Va.)
|19-2-0
|4
|Cosby (Midlothian, Va.)
|18-3-0
|5
|Oakton (Vienna, Va.)
|18-1-2
|6
|The Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
|16-3-3
|7
|Berea (S.C.)
|22-0-1
|8
|McCallie School (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
|15-2-1
|9
|Station Camp (Tenn.)
|22-2-1
|10
|Blacksburg (Va.)
|22-0-0
REGION II (Alabama and Georgia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.)
|22-0-1
|2
|Homewood (Homewood, Ala.)
|24-0-2
|3
|Johnson (Gainesville, Ga.)
|18-2-2
|4
|Chattahoochee (Johns Creek, Ga.)
|15-3-3
|5
|Cambridge (Milton, Ga.)
|19-2-0
|6
|Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.)
|18-4-1
|7
|South Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.)
|18-4-1
|8
|Northwest Whitfield (Tunnel Hill, Ga.)
|18-4-1
|9
|Alpharetta (Alpharetta, Ga.)
|17-3-1
|10
|Padeia (Atlanta, Ga.)
|19-2-1
REGION III (Iowa, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Kearney (Kearney, Neb.)
|18-2-0
|2
|Omaha Westside (Omaha, Neb.)
|17-2-0
|3
|Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa)
|15-0-0
|4
|Prairie (Cedar Falls, Iowa)
|10-1-0
|5
|Omaha South (Omaha, Neb.)
|19-2-0
|6
|Pleasant Grove (Pleasant Grove, Utah)
|15-3-1
|7
|Bettendorf (Bettendorf, Iowa)
|10-2-0
|8
|Cheyenne Central (Wyo.)
|14-5-0
|9
|Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyo)
|14-1-1
|10
|Natrona County (Casper, Wyo.)
|7-4-0
REGION IV (Arkansas and Oklahoma)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Union (Tulsa, Okla.)
|18-0-0
|2
|Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.)
|17-2-0
|3
|East Central (Tulsa, Okla.)
|18-1-0
|4
|Springdale (Springdale, Ark.)
|19-2-1
|5
|Deer Creek (Edmond, Okla.)
|15-3-0
|6
|Northside (Fort Smith, Ark.)
|16-5-1
|7
|Conway (Conway, Ark.)
|18-3-0
|8
|Jonesboro (Jonesboro, Ark.)
|25-2-0
|9
|Mustang (Mustang, Okla.)
|12-4-0
|10
|Fort Gibson (Fort Gibson, Okla.)
|16-4-1
REGION V (Alaska, California and Washington)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Pasco (Pasco, Wash.)
|21-2-0
|2
|Columbia River (Vancouver, Wash.)
|21-0-0
|3
|Garfield (Seattle, Wash.)x
|17-1-4
|4
|Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.)
|21-2-0
|5
|Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.)
|16-2-3
|6
|Sumner (Sumner, Wash.)
|19-3-0
|7
|Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.)
|17-3-0
|8
|Bellingham (Wash.)
|18-1-1
|9
|Dimond (Anchorage, Alaska)
|18-1-1
|10
|Colony (Palmer, Alaska)
|12-1-1