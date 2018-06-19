USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings -- FINAL

Photo: Bryon Houlgrave, Des Moines Register

Super 25

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 28-0-0
2 Albemarle (Charlottesville, Va.) 20-0-1
3 Deep Run (Glen Allen, Va.) 19-2-0
4 Cosby (Midlothian, Va.) 18-3-0
5 Oakton (Vienna, Va.) 18-1-2
6 The Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 16-3-3
7 Berea (S.C.) 22-0-1
8 McCallie School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 15-2-1
9 Station Camp (Tenn.) 22-2-1
10 Blacksburg (Va.) 22-0-0

REGION II (Alabama and Georgia)

Rank School W-L-T
1 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 22-0-1
2 Homewood (Homewood, Ala.) 24-0-2
3 Johnson (Gainesville, Ga.) 18-2-2
4 Chattahoochee (Johns Creek, Ga.) 15-3-3
5 Cambridge (Milton, Ga.) 19-2-0
6 Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) 18-4-1
7 South Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.) 18-4-1
8 Northwest Whitfield (Tunnel Hill, Ga.) 18-4-1
9 Alpharetta (Alpharetta, Ga.) 17-3-1
10 Padeia (Atlanta, Ga.) 19-2-1

REGION III (Iowa, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Kearney (Kearney, Neb.) 18-2-0
2 Omaha Westside (Omaha, Neb.) 17-2-0
3 Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa) 15-0-0
4 Prairie (Cedar Falls, Iowa) 10-1-0
5 Omaha South (Omaha, Neb.) 19-2-0
6 Pleasant Grove (Pleasant Grove, Utah) 15-3-1
7 Bettendorf (Bettendorf, Iowa) 10-2-0
8 Cheyenne Central (Wyo.) 14-5-0
9 Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyo) 14-1-1
10 Natrona County (Casper, Wyo.) 7-4-0

REGION IV (Arkansas and Oklahoma)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Union (Tulsa, Okla.) 18-0-0
2 Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.) 17-2-0
3 East Central (Tulsa, Okla.) 18-1-0
4 Springdale (Springdale, Ark.) 19-2-1
5 Deer Creek (Edmond, Okla.) 15-3-0
6 Northside (Fort Smith, Ark.) 16-5-1
7 Conway (Conway, Ark.) 18-3-0
8 Jonesboro (Jonesboro, Ark.) 25-2-0
9 Mustang (Mustang, Okla.) 12-4-0
10 Fort Gibson (Fort Gibson, Okla.) 16-4-1

REGION V (Alaska, California and Washington)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Pasco (Pasco, Wash.) 21-2-0
2 Columbia River (Vancouver, Wash.) 21-0-0
3 Garfield (Seattle, Wash.)x 17-1-4
4 Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.) 21-2-0
5 Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.) 16-2-3
6 Sumner (Sumner, Wash.) 19-3-0
7 Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.) 17-3-0
8 Bellingham (Wash.) 18-1-1
9 Dimond (Anchorage, Alaska) 18-1-1
10 Colony (Palmer, Alaska) 12-1-1

