Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings -- Week 1

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 5-0-0
2 Langley (McLean, Va.) 0-0-0
3 Northwestern (Rock Hill, S.C.) 5-0-0
4 Briarwood (Ashburn, Va.) 0-0-0
5 Kettle Run (Nokesville, Va.) 0-0-0
6 Clover (Clover, S.C.) 4-1-0
7 Battelfield (Haymarket, Va.) 0-0-0
8 River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.) 4-1-0
9 Cardinal Newman (Columbia, S.C.) 3-1-0
10 Washington-Lee (Arlington, Va.) 0-0-0

REGION II (Alabama and Georgia)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 6-0-0
2 Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.) 4-0-0
3 Walton (Marietta, Ga.) 4-0-1
4 Johnson-Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.) 5-1-0
5 Dalton (Dalton, Ga.) 4-1-0
6 McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.) 5-1-0
7 Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) 3-0-1
8 Chattahoochee (Johns Creek, Ga.) 1-0-2
9 Marist School (Atlanta, Ga.) 6-1-0
10 Enterprise (Enterprise, Ala.) 6-0-0

REGION III (Iowa, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.) 0-0-0
2 Iowa City West (Iowa City, Iowa) 0-0-0
3 Prairie (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) 0-0-0
4 Omaha West (Omaha, Neb.) 0-0-0
5 Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa) 0-0-0
6 Layton (Layton, Utah) 0-0-0
7 Cheyenne Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.) 0-0-0
8 Alta (Sandy, Utah) 0-0-0
9 Kearney (Kearney, Neb.) 0-0-0
10 Millard West (Omaha, Neb.) 0-0-0

REGION IV (Arkansas and Oklahoma)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.) 0-0-0
2 Norman North (Norman, Okla.) 0-0-0
3 Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.) 0-0-0
4 Union (Tulsa, Okla.) 0-0-0
5 Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.) 0-0-0
6 Stillwater (Stillwater, Okla.) 0-0-0
7 East Central (Tulsa, Okla.) 0-0-0
8 Mustang (Mustang, Okla.) 0-0-0
9 Rogers (Rogers, Ark.) 0-0-0
10 Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.) 0-0-0

REGION V (Alaska, California and Washington)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Todd Beamer (Federal Way, Wash.) 0-0-0
2 Snohomish (Snohomish, Wash.) 0-0-0
3 Glacier Peak (Snohomish, Wash.) 0-0-0
4 Pasco (Pasco, Wash.) 0-0-0
5 Gig Harbor (Gig Harbor, Wash.) 0-0-0
6 Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.) 0-0-0
7 Archbishop Murphy (Everett, Wash.) 0-0-0
8 Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.) 0-0-0
9 West Valley (Fairbanks, Alaska) 0-0-0
10 South Anchorage (Anchorage, Alaska) 0-0-0

 

