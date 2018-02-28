Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings -- Week 1

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 5-0-0 2 Langley (McLean, Va.) 0-0-0 3 Northwestern (Rock Hill, S.C.) 5-0-0 4 Briarwood (Ashburn, Va.) 0-0-0 5 Kettle Run (Nokesville, Va.) 0-0-0 6 Clover (Clover, S.C.) 4-1-0 7 Battelfield (Haymarket, Va.) 0-0-0 8 River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.) 4-1-0 9 Cardinal Newman (Columbia, S.C.) 3-1-0 10 Washington-Lee (Arlington, Va.) 0-0-0

REGION II (Alabama and Georgia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 6-0-0 2 Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.) 4-0-0 3 Walton (Marietta, Ga.) 4-0-1 4 Johnson-Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.) 5-1-0 5 Dalton (Dalton, Ga.) 4-1-0 6 McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.) 5-1-0 7 Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) 3-0-1 8 Chattahoochee (Johns Creek, Ga.) 1-0-2 9 Marist School (Atlanta, Ga.) 6-1-0 10 Enterprise (Enterprise, Ala.) 6-0-0

REGION III (Iowa, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.) 0-0-0 2 Iowa City West (Iowa City, Iowa) 0-0-0 3 Prairie (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) 0-0-0 4 Omaha West (Omaha, Neb.) 0-0-0 5 Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa) 0-0-0 6 Layton (Layton, Utah) 0-0-0 7 Cheyenne Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.) 0-0-0 8 Alta (Sandy, Utah) 0-0-0 9 Kearney (Kearney, Neb.) 0-0-0 10 Millard West (Omaha, Neb.) 0-0-0

REGION IV (Arkansas and Oklahoma)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.) 0-0-0 2 Norman North (Norman, Okla.) 0-0-0 3 Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.) 0-0-0 4 Union (Tulsa, Okla.) 0-0-0 5 Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.) 0-0-0 6 Stillwater (Stillwater, Okla.) 0-0-0 7 East Central (Tulsa, Okla.) 0-0-0 8 Mustang (Mustang, Okla.) 0-0-0 9 Rogers (Rogers, Ark.) 0-0-0 10 Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.) 0-0-0

REGION V (Alaska, California and Washington)