Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings -- Week 1

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
REGION I (South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.)
|5-0-0
|2
|Langley (McLean, Va.)
|0-0-0
|3
|Northwestern (Rock Hill, S.C.)
|5-0-0
|4
|Briarwood (Ashburn, Va.)
|0-0-0
|5
|Kettle Run (Nokesville, Va.)
|0-0-0
|6
|Clover (Clover, S.C.)
|4-1-0
|7
|Battelfield (Haymarket, Va.)
|0-0-0
|8
|River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.)
|4-1-0
|9
|Cardinal Newman (Columbia, S.C.)
|3-1-0
|10
|Washington-Lee (Arlington, Va.)
|0-0-0
REGION II (Alabama and Georgia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.)
|6-0-0
|2
|Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)
|4-0-0
|3
|Walton (Marietta, Ga.)
|4-0-1
|4
|Johnson-Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)
|5-1-0
|5
|Dalton (Dalton, Ga.)
|4-1-0
|6
|McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.)
|5-1-0
|7
|Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.)
|3-0-1
|8
|Chattahoochee (Johns Creek, Ga.)
|1-0-2
|9
|Marist School (Atlanta, Ga.)
|6-1-0
|10
|Enterprise (Enterprise, Ala.)
|6-0-0
REGION III (Iowa, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.)
|0-0-0
|2
|Iowa City West (Iowa City, Iowa)
|0-0-0
|3
|Prairie (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
|0-0-0
|4
|Omaha West (Omaha, Neb.)
|0-0-0
|5
|Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa)
|0-0-0
|6
|Layton (Layton, Utah)
|0-0-0
|7
|Cheyenne Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.)
|0-0-0
|8
|Alta (Sandy, Utah)
|0-0-0
|9
|Kearney (Kearney, Neb.)
|0-0-0
|10
|Millard West (Omaha, Neb.)
|0-0-0
REGION IV (Arkansas and Oklahoma)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.)
|0-0-0
|2
|Norman North (Norman, Okla.)
|0-0-0
|3
|Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.)
|0-0-0
|4
|Union (Tulsa, Okla.)
|0-0-0
|5
|Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.)
|0-0-0
|6
|Stillwater (Stillwater, Okla.)
|0-0-0
|7
|East Central (Tulsa, Okla.)
|0-0-0
|8
|Mustang (Mustang, Okla.)
|0-0-0
|9
|Rogers (Rogers, Ark.)
|0-0-0
|10
|Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.)
|0-0-0
REGION V (Alaska, California and Washington)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Todd Beamer (Federal Way, Wash.)
|0-0-0
|2
|Snohomish (Snohomish, Wash.)
|0-0-0
|3
|Glacier Peak (Snohomish, Wash.)
|0-0-0
|4
|Pasco (Pasco, Wash.)
|0-0-0
|5
|Gig Harbor (Gig Harbor, Wash.)
|0-0-0
|6
|Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.)
|0-0-0
|7
|Archbishop Murphy (Everett, Wash.)
|0-0-0
|8
|Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.)
|0-0-0
|9
|West Valley (Fairbanks, Alaska)
|0-0-0
|10
|South Anchorage (Anchorage, Alaska)
|0-0-0