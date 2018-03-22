Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings -- Week 2

USA Today Sports

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 10-0-0
2 The McCallie School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 3-0-0
3 Langley (McLean, Va.) 0-0-0
4 River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.) 4-1-0
5 Station Camp (Gallatin, Tenn.) 2-1-0
6 Briar Wood (Ashburn, Va.) 0-0-0
7 Cardinal Newman (Columbia, S.C.) 5-1-0
8 Washington-Lee (Arlington, Va.) 0-0-0
9 Woodson (Fairfax, Va.) 0-0-0
10 Bishop England (Daniel Island, S.C.) 9-1-0

REGION II (Alabama and Georgia)

Rank School W-L-T
1 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 8-0-0
2 Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.) 10-0-0
3 Chattahoochee (Johns Creek, Ga.) 6-0-2
4 Central Gwinnett (Lawrenceville, Ga.) 8-0-0
5 Chestatee (Gainesville, Ga.) 11-0-0
6 Walton (Marietta, Ga.) 8-1-1
7 Norcross (Norcross, Ga) 7-0-1
8 Enterprise (Enterprise, Ala.) 12-1-0
9 Clarkston (Atlanta, Ga.) 8-1-1
10 Homewood (Homewood, Ala.) 11-0-2

REGION III (Iowa, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.) 1-0-0
2 Iowa City West (Iowa City, Iowa) 0-0-0
3 Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) 3-0-0
4 Omaha West (Omaha, Neb.) 2-0-0
5 Kearney (Kearney, Neb.) 2-0-0
6 Cheyenne Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.) 1-0-0
7 Prairie (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) 0-0-0
8 Herriman (West Herriman, Utah) 5-0-0
9 Millard West (Omaha, Neb.) 1-0-0
10 Layton (Layton, Utah) 1-1-0

REGION IV (Arkansas and Oklahoma)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Union (Tulsa, Okla.) 4-0-0
2 East Central (Tulsa, Okla.) 7-0-0
3 Owasso (Owasso, Okla.) 4-0-0
4 Conway (Conway, Ark.) 7-0-0
5 Springdale (Springdale, Ark.) 7-0-1
6 Enid (Enid, Okla.) 4-0-0
7 Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.) 6-2-0
8 Mustang (Mustang, Okla.) 4-1-0
9 Norman North (Norman, Okla.) 4-1-0
10 U.S. Grant (Oklahoma City, Okla.) 5-0-2

REGION V (Alaska, California and Washington)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Glacier Peak (Snohomish, Wash.) 1-0-0
2 Lewis & Clark (Spokane, Wash.) 4-1-0
3 Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.) 3-0-0
4 Gig Harbor (Gig Harbor, Wash.) 4-0-0
5 Lake Stevens (Lake Stevens, Wash.) 2-0-0
6 Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.) 3-0-0
7 Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.) 2-0-0
8 Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.) 2-0-0
9 Squalicum (Bellingham, Wash.) 3-0-0
10 West Valley (Fairbanks, Alaska) 0-0-0
10 South Anchorage (Anchorage, Alaska) 0-0-0

Records shown are through games of March 18, 2018

