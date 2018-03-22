Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings -- Week 2

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
REGION I (South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.)
|10-0-0
|2
|The McCallie School (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
|3-0-0
|3
|Langley (McLean, Va.)
|0-0-0
|4
|River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.)
|4-1-0
|5
|Station Camp (Gallatin, Tenn.)
|2-1-0
|6
|Briar Wood (Ashburn, Va.)
|0-0-0
|7
|Cardinal Newman (Columbia, S.C.)
|5-1-0
|8
|Washington-Lee (Arlington, Va.)
|0-0-0
|9
|Woodson (Fairfax, Va.)
|0-0-0
|10
|Bishop England (Daniel Island, S.C.)
|9-1-0
REGION II (Alabama and Georgia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.)
|8-0-0
|2
|Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)
|10-0-0
|3
|Chattahoochee (Johns Creek, Ga.)
|6-0-2
|4
|Central Gwinnett (Lawrenceville, Ga.)
|8-0-0
|5
|Chestatee (Gainesville, Ga.)
|11-0-0
|6
|Walton (Marietta, Ga.)
|8-1-1
|7
|Norcross (Norcross, Ga)
|7-0-1
|8
|Enterprise (Enterprise, Ala.)
|12-1-0
|9
|Clarkston (Atlanta, Ga.)
|8-1-1
|10
|Homewood (Homewood, Ala.)
|11-0-2
REGION III (Iowa, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.)
|1-0-0
|2
|Iowa City West (Iowa City, Iowa)
|0-0-0
|3
|Bingham (South Jordan, Utah)
|3-0-0
|4
|Omaha West (Omaha, Neb.)
|2-0-0
|5
|Kearney (Kearney, Neb.)
|2-0-0
|6
|Cheyenne Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.)
|1-0-0
|7
|Prairie (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
|0-0-0
|8
|Herriman (West Herriman, Utah)
|5-0-0
|9
|Millard West (Omaha, Neb.)
|1-0-0
|10
|Layton (Layton, Utah)
|1-1-0
REGION IV (Arkansas and Oklahoma)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Union (Tulsa, Okla.)
|4-0-0
|2
|East Central (Tulsa, Okla.)
|7-0-0
|3
|Owasso (Owasso, Okla.)
|4-0-0
|4
|Conway (Conway, Ark.)
|7-0-0
|5
|Springdale (Springdale, Ark.)
|7-0-1
|6
|Enid (Enid, Okla.)
|4-0-0
|7
|Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.)
|6-2-0
|8
|Mustang (Mustang, Okla.)
|4-1-0
|9
|Norman North (Norman, Okla.)
|4-1-0
|10
|U.S. Grant (Oklahoma City, Okla.)
|5-0-2
REGION V (Alaska, California and Washington)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Glacier Peak (Snohomish, Wash.)
|1-0-0
|2
|Lewis & Clark (Spokane, Wash.)
|4-1-0
|3
|Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.)
|3-0-0
|4
|Gig Harbor (Gig Harbor, Wash.)
|4-0-0
|5
|Lake Stevens (Lake Stevens, Wash.)
|2-0-0
|6
|Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.)
|3-0-0
|7
|Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.)
|2-0-0
|8
|Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.)
|2-0-0
|9
|Squalicum (Bellingham, Wash.)
|3-0-0
|10
|West Valley (Fairbanks, Alaska)
|0-0-0
|10
|South Anchorage (Anchorage, Alaska)
|0-0-0
Records shown are through games of March 18, 2018