Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings -- Week 2

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 10-0-0 2 The McCallie School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 3-0-0 3 Langley (McLean, Va.) 0-0-0 4 River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.) 4-1-0 5 Station Camp (Gallatin, Tenn.) 2-1-0 6 Briar Wood (Ashburn, Va.) 0-0-0 7 Cardinal Newman (Columbia, S.C.) 5-1-0 8 Washington-Lee (Arlington, Va.) 0-0-0 9 Woodson (Fairfax, Va.) 0-0-0 10 Bishop England (Daniel Island, S.C.) 9-1-0

REGION II (Alabama and Georgia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 8-0-0 2 Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.) 10-0-0 3 Chattahoochee (Johns Creek, Ga.) 6-0-2 4 Central Gwinnett (Lawrenceville, Ga.) 8-0-0 5 Chestatee (Gainesville, Ga.) 11-0-0 6 Walton (Marietta, Ga.) 8-1-1 7 Norcross (Norcross, Ga) 7-0-1 8 Enterprise (Enterprise, Ala.) 12-1-0 9 Clarkston (Atlanta, Ga.) 8-1-1 10 Homewood (Homewood, Ala.) 11-0-2

REGION III (Iowa, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.) 1-0-0 2 Iowa City West (Iowa City, Iowa) 0-0-0 3 Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) 3-0-0 4 Omaha West (Omaha, Neb.) 2-0-0 5 Kearney (Kearney, Neb.) 2-0-0 6 Cheyenne Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.) 1-0-0 7 Prairie (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) 0-0-0 8 Herriman (West Herriman, Utah) 5-0-0 9 Millard West (Omaha, Neb.) 1-0-0 10 Layton (Layton, Utah) 1-1-0

REGION IV (Arkansas and Oklahoma)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Union (Tulsa, Okla.) 4-0-0 2 East Central (Tulsa, Okla.) 7-0-0 3 Owasso (Owasso, Okla.) 4-0-0 4 Conway (Conway, Ark.) 7-0-0 5 Springdale (Springdale, Ark.) 7-0-1 6 Enid (Enid, Okla.) 4-0-0 7 Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.) 6-2-0 8 Mustang (Mustang, Okla.) 4-1-0 9 Norman North (Norman, Okla.) 4-1-0 10 U.S. Grant (Oklahoma City, Okla.) 5-0-2

REGION V (Alaska, California and Washington)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Glacier Peak (Snohomish, Wash.) 1-0-0 2 Lewis & Clark (Spokane, Wash.) 4-1-0 3 Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.) 3-0-0 4 Gig Harbor (Gig Harbor, Wash.) 4-0-0 5 Lake Stevens (Lake Stevens, Wash.) 2-0-0 6 Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.) 3-0-0 7 Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.) 2-0-0 8 Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.) 2-0-0 9 Squalicum (Bellingham, Wash.) 3-0-0 10 West Valley (Fairbanks, Alaska) 0-0-0 10 South Anchorage (Anchorage, Alaska) 0-0-0

Records shown are through games of March 18, 2018