Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings -- Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

MORE: Spring Boys Soccer Rankings

MORE: Spring Girls Soccer Rankings

REGION I (South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 13-0-0 2 McCallie School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 5-0-0 3 Washington & Lee (Arlington, Va.) 4-1-0 4 Cardinal Newman (Columbia, S.C.) 11-1-0 5 James River (Midlothian, Va.) 3-0-0 6 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 4-0-1 7 Cosby (Midlothian, Va.) 5-1-0 8 Nation Ford (Fort Mill, S.C.) 11-2-0 9 River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.) 10-3-0 10 Station Camp (Gallatin, Tenn.) 3-1-1

REGION II (Alabama and Georgia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 12-0-0 2 Walton (Marietta, Ga.) 11-1-1 3 Cambridge (Milton, Ga.) 12-1-0 4 Dalton (Dalton, Ga.) 12-2-0 5 Chattahoochee (Johns Creek, Ga.) 9-1-2 6 Decatur (Decatur, Ga.) 11-1-0 7 Cross Keys (Atlanta, Ga.) 10-1-0 8 Enterprise (Enterprise, Ala.) 13-1-0 9 Homewood (Homewood, Ala.) 12-0-2 10 Norcross (Norcross, Ga.) 10-1-1

REGION III (Iowa, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Omaha West (Omaha, Neb.) 7-0-0 2 Iowa City West (Iowa City, Iowa) 0-0-0 3 Herriman (West Herriman, Utah) 7-0-0 4 Kearney (Kearney, Neb.) 4-0-0 5 Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.) 6-1-0 6 Omaha South (Omaha, Neb.) 6-0-0 7 Prairie (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) 0-0-0 8 Davis (Kaysville, Utah) 7-0-0 9 Cheyenne Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.) 4-1-0 10 Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) 3-2-1

REGION IV (Arkansas and Oklahoma)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Union (Tulsa, Okla.) 8-0-0 2 East Central (Tulsa, Okla.) 9-0-0 3 Springdale (Springdale, Ark.) 9-0-1 4 Conway (Conway, Ark.) 8-1-0 5 Putnam City North (Oklahoma City, Okla.) 6-1-0 6 Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.) 7-2-0 7 Jonesboro (Jonesboro, Ark.) 13-1-0 8 Enid (Enid, Okla.) 5-1-0 9 Mustang (Mustang, Okla.) 7-2-0 10 Edmond Memorial (Edmond, Okla.) 6-1-1

REGION V (Alaska, California and Washington)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.) 6-0-0 2 Columbia River (Vancouver, Wash.) 8-0-0 3 Mount Vernon (Mount Vernon, Wash.) 5-1-0 4 Skyview (Vancouver, Wash.) 6-1-1 5 Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.) 5-1-0 6 Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.) 6-0-0 7 Sumner (Sumner, Wash.) 5-0-0 8 Gig Harbor (Gig Harbor, Wash.) 8-0-0 9 Pasco (Pasco, Wash.) 7-0-0 10 Dimond (Anchorage, Alaska) 1-0-0

Records shown are through games of April 1, 2018