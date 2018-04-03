Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings -- Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
MORE: Spring Boys Soccer Rankings
MORE: Spring Girls Soccer Rankings
REGION I (South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.)
|13-0-0
|2
|McCallie School (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
|5-0-0
|3
|Washington & Lee (Arlington, Va.)
|4-1-0
|4
|Cardinal Newman (Columbia, S.C.)
|11-1-0
|5
|James River (Midlothian, Va.)
|3-0-0
|6
|Houston (Germantown, Tenn.)
|4-0-1
|7
|Cosby (Midlothian, Va.)
|5-1-0
|8
|Nation Ford (Fort Mill, S.C.)
|11-2-0
|9
|River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.)
|10-3-0
|10
|Station Camp (Gallatin, Tenn.)
|3-1-1
REGION II (Alabama and Georgia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.)
|12-0-0
|2
|Walton (Marietta, Ga.)
|11-1-1
|3
|Cambridge (Milton, Ga.)
|12-1-0
|4
|Dalton (Dalton, Ga.)
|12-2-0
|5
|Chattahoochee (Johns Creek, Ga.)
|9-1-2
|6
|Decatur (Decatur, Ga.)
|11-1-0
|7
|Cross Keys (Atlanta, Ga.)
|10-1-0
|8
|Enterprise (Enterprise, Ala.)
|13-1-0
|9
|Homewood (Homewood, Ala.)
|12-0-2
|10
|Norcross (Norcross, Ga.)
|10-1-1
REGION III (Iowa, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Omaha West (Omaha, Neb.)
|7-0-0
|2
|Iowa City West (Iowa City, Iowa)
|0-0-0
|3
|Herriman (West Herriman, Utah)
|7-0-0
|4
|Kearney (Kearney, Neb.)
|4-0-0
|5
|Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.)
|6-1-0
|6
|Omaha South (Omaha, Neb.)
|6-0-0
|7
|Prairie (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
|0-0-0
|8
|Davis (Kaysville, Utah)
|7-0-0
|9
|Cheyenne Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.)
|4-1-0
|10
|Bingham (South Jordan, Utah)
|3-2-1
REGION IV (Arkansas and Oklahoma)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Union (Tulsa, Okla.)
|8-0-0
|2
|East Central (Tulsa, Okla.)
|9-0-0
|3
|Springdale (Springdale, Ark.)
|9-0-1
|4
|Conway (Conway, Ark.)
|8-1-0
|5
|Putnam City North (Oklahoma City, Okla.)
|6-1-0
|6
|Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.)
|7-2-0
|7
|Jonesboro (Jonesboro, Ark.)
|13-1-0
|8
|Enid (Enid, Okla.)
|5-1-0
|9
|Mustang (Mustang, Okla.)
|7-2-0
|10
|Edmond Memorial (Edmond, Okla.)
|6-1-1
REGION V (Alaska, California and Washington)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.)
|6-0-0
|2
|Columbia River (Vancouver, Wash.)
|8-0-0
|3
|Mount Vernon (Mount Vernon, Wash.)
|5-1-0
|4
|Skyview (Vancouver, Wash.)
|6-1-1
|5
|Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.)
|5-1-0
|6
|Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.)
|6-0-0
|7
|Sumner (Sumner, Wash.)
|5-0-0
|8
|Gig Harbor (Gig Harbor, Wash.)
|8-0-0
|9
|Pasco (Pasco, Wash.)
|7-0-0
|10
|Dimond (Anchorage, Alaska)
|1-0-0
Records shown are through games of April 1, 2018