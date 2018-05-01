Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings -- Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
REGION I (South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.)
|23-0-0
|2
|James River (Midlothian, Va.)
|7-0-0
|3
|Oakton (Vienna, Va.)
|7-0-0
|4
|The McCallie School (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
|10-1-1
|5
|Station Camp (Gallatin, Tenn.)
|11-1-1
|6
|Deep River (Glen Allen, Va.)
|9-0-0
|7
|River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.)
|17-3-0
|8
|Greenville (Greenville, Tenn.)
|14-2-0
|9
|South Lakes (Reston, Va.)
|7-0-1
|10
|Briar Wood (Ashburn, Va.)
|7-0-1
REGION II (Alabama and Georgia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.)
|18-0-1
|2
|Walton (Marietta, Ga.)
|17-1-0
|3
|Cambridge (Milton, Ga.)
|16-1-0
|4
|Homewood (Homewood, Ala.)
|19-0-2
|5
|Dalton (Dalton, Ga.)
|16-2-1
|6
|Enterprise (Enterprise, Ala.)
|18-1-1
|7
|Decatur (Decatur, Ga.)
|15-1-2
|8
|Norcross (Norcross, Ga.)
|14-1-1
|9
|Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)
|16-1-2
|10
|Cross Keys (Atlanta, Ga.)
|15-2-0
REGION III (Iowa, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Herriman (West Herriman, Utah)
|13-0-0
|2
|Omaha Westside (Omaha, Neb.)
|14-1-0
|3
|Omaha South (Omaha, Neb.)
|16-1-0
|4
|Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa)
|11-0-0
|5
|Bettendorf (Bettendorf, Iowa)
|7-0-0
|6
|Weber (Pleasant View, Utah)
|9-2-0
|7
|Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.)
|14-3-0
|8
|Davis (Kaysville, Utah)
|8-1-0
|9
|Rock Springs (Rock Springs, Wyo.)
|4-0-0
|10
|Walsh (Casper, Wyo.)
|4-0-0
REGION IV (Arkansas and Oklahoma)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Union (Tulsa, Okla.)
|14-0-0
|2
|East Central (Tulsa, Okla.)
|15-0-0
|3
|Springdale (Springdale, Ark.)
|15-1-1
|4
|Deer Creek (Edmond, Okla.)
|12-2-2
|5
|Conway (Conway, Ark.)
|14-2-0
|6
|Norman North (Norman, Okla.)
|10-2-0
|7
|Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.)
|13-2-0
|8
|Jonesboro (Jonesboro, Ark.)
|21-1-0
|9
|Mustang (Mustang, Okla.)
|12-3-0
|10
|Russellville (Russellville, Ark.)
|14-3-1
REGION V (Alaska, California and Washington)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.)
|13-0-0
|2
|Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.)
|13-1-0
|3
|Columbia River (Vancouver, Wash.)
|13-0-0
|4
|Skyline (Sammamish, Wash.)
|12-0-2
|5
|Lewis & Clark (Spokane, Wash.)
|13-1-1
|6
|Ferris (Spokane, Wash.)
|12-1-1
|7
|Sumner (Sumner, Wash.)
|8-1-0
|8
|Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.)
|8-2-0
|9
|Riverside (Auburn, Wash.)
|12-1-2
|10
|Dimond (Anchorage, Alaska)
|8-0-1
Records shown are through games of April 29, 2018