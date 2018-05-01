Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings -- Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 23-0-0 2 James River (Midlothian, Va.) 7-0-0 3 Oakton (Vienna, Va.) 7-0-0 4 The McCallie School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 10-1-1 5 Station Camp (Gallatin, Tenn.) 11-1-1 6 Deep River (Glen Allen, Va.) 9-0-0 7 River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.) 17-3-0 8 Greenville (Greenville, Tenn.) 14-2-0 9 South Lakes (Reston, Va.) 7-0-1 10 Briar Wood (Ashburn, Va.) 7-0-1

REGION II (Alabama and Georgia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 18-0-1 2 Walton (Marietta, Ga.) 17-1-0 3 Cambridge (Milton, Ga.) 16-1-0 4 Homewood (Homewood, Ala.) 19-0-2 5 Dalton (Dalton, Ga.) 16-2-1 6 Enterprise (Enterprise, Ala.) 18-1-1 7 Decatur (Decatur, Ga.) 15-1-2 8 Norcross (Norcross, Ga.) 14-1-1 9 Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.) 16-1-2 10 Cross Keys (Atlanta, Ga.) 15-2-0

REGION III (Iowa, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Herriman (West Herriman, Utah) 13-0-0 2 Omaha Westside (Omaha, Neb.) 14-1-0 3 Omaha South (Omaha, Neb.) 16-1-0 4 Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa) 11-0-0 5 Bettendorf (Bettendorf, Iowa) 7-0-0 6 Weber (Pleasant View, Utah) 9-2-0 7 Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.) 14-3-0 8 Davis (Kaysville, Utah) 8-1-0 9 Rock Springs (Rock Springs, Wyo.) 4-0-0 10 Walsh (Casper, Wyo.) 4-0-0

REGION IV (Arkansas and Oklahoma)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Union (Tulsa, Okla.) 14-0-0 2 East Central (Tulsa, Okla.) 15-0-0 3 Springdale (Springdale, Ark.) 15-1-1 4 Deer Creek (Edmond, Okla.) 12-2-2 5 Conway (Conway, Ark.) 14-2-0 6 Norman North (Norman, Okla.) 10-2-0 7 Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.) 13-2-0 8 Jonesboro (Jonesboro, Ark.) 21-1-0 9 Mustang (Mustang, Okla.) 12-3-0 10 Russellville (Russellville, Ark.) 14-3-1

REGION V (Alaska, California and Washington)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.) 13-0-0 2 Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.) 13-1-0 3 Columbia River (Vancouver, Wash.) 13-0-0 4 Skyline (Sammamish, Wash.) 12-0-2 5 Lewis & Clark (Spokane, Wash.) 13-1-1 6 Ferris (Spokane, Wash.) 12-1-1 7 Sumner (Sumner, Wash.) 8-1-0 8 Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.) 8-2-0 9 Riverside (Auburn, Wash.) 12-1-2 10 Dimond (Anchorage, Alaska) 8-0-1

Records shown are through games of April 29, 2018